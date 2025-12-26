India’s apex food regulator has tightened labelling norms for beverages sold as “tea”, ruling that only products made from Camellia sinensis can legally use the term.
Mint explainer: Why is India’s food regulator cracking down on ‘herbal tea’?
SummaryIndia’s food regulator has barred herbal and flower-based infusions from using the word ‘tea’. Mint explains why FSSAI is enforcing this rule now and what it means for consumers and brands.
India’s apex food regulator has tightened labelling norms for beverages sold as “tea”, ruling that only products made from Camellia sinensis can legally use the term.