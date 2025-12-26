Mint explainer: Why is India’s food regulator cracking down on ‘herbal tea’?

India’s apex food regulator has tightened labelling norms for beverages sold as “tea”, ruling that only products made from Camellia sinensis can legally use the term.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has, through a directive issued on 24 December, instructed food companies and e-commerce platforms to discontinue the marketing of plant-based infusions—including herbal, flower and rooibos blends—as tea, citing misleading labelling and misbranding.
The move is aimed at ensuring labels reflect the true nature of food products and preventing consumer confusion. Mint explains why the rule is being enforced now, who it affects, and what changes brands must make.
What is the new definition of “tea” mandated by the regulator?
The FSSAI has clarified that under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011, “tea”—including variants such as Kangra tea, green tea and instant tea—must be obtained exclusively from the plant Camellia sinensis. Any infusion or blend made from other plants, flowers or herbs does not meet this legal standard and therefore cannot be named or marketed as “tea”.
Why has the FSSAI decided to enforce this rule now?
The decision flows from the Labelling and Display Regulations, 2020, which require every food package to clearly indicate the “true nature” of the product. The regulator found that using the word “tea”, directly or indirectly, for non-Camellia sinensis products creates a false impression. Enforcing the rule is meant to curb misleading marketing and ensure ingredient transparency.
Public health expert Rajeev Jayadevan, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Cochin, said that “tea” refers to one specific plant—Camellia sinensis.
“Putting any leaf or flower in hot water does not technically make it tea, unless it also contains actual tea leaves,” he said. “The problem is that a customer reading such labels may wrongly assume the product contains real tea from Camellia sinensis, which has a safety record and popularity built over centuries of use. Food labels should be clear and should not mislead consumers.”
How significant is the segment impacted by this rule?
The directive strikes at India’s fast-growing wellness beverage market. The herbal tea segment alone was valued at about ₹19.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 13.1% through 2033, according to an IMARC Group report.
The rule will force a rebranding exercise for large players such as Organic India, Vahdam and Tea Treasure, as well as niche brands like Blue Tea India, Karma Kettle, Tea Trunk and Typhoo, many of which rely heavily on the “tea” label for consumer familiarity and shelf visibility.
Product categories that must immediately drop the word “tea” include rooibos, chamomile, hibiscus, peppermint and lemongrass infusions, as they contain no Camellia sinensis leaves.
How does misbranding affect consumer health and safety?
Labelling non-tea products as “tea” can mislead consumers about their composition and properties. This matters for buyers making dietary or health-related choices, as true tea differs significantly from herbal or flower-based infusions. Accurate labels help consumers distinguish between standard tea and other plant-based beverages.
How should these products be labelled instead?
Manufacturers must stop using the word “tea” and adopt names that accurately describe the ingredients. Depending on composition, such products may fall under proprietary foods or non-specified food regulations. Common alternatives include “herbal infusion” or naming the specific plant or flower used.
Who does the order apply to, and what happens if companies don’t comply?
The directive applies to all food business operators, including manufacturers, marketers, sellers and e-commerce platforms. FSSAI has asked food safety commissioners across states and Union Territories to ensure strict compliance. Continued misuse of the term “tea” could invite legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
No grace period has been announced. The FSSAI order directs businesses to comply immediately and refrain from using the term without offering time to exhaust existing inventory. Since the directive is framed as a clarification of existing 2011 regulations rather than a new rule, the regulator’s position is that such products were always non-compliant. State food safety authorities have already been instructed to monitor compliance and initiate action where violations are found.