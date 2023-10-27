Mint Explainer: Why Narayana Murthy's call for a 70-hour work week won't fly
Summary
- The Infosys founder said on Thursday that India's youth need to work 70 hours a week out of a sense of patriotism, but the IT sector is hardly in a position to dictate terms
IT companies are struggling to bring back their workers, increase utilisation rates, and convince clients that their lean benches are capable of delivering on projects. They are also losing important talent to global capability centres and wage costs remain their Achilles Heel. Amid all this, are these companies in a position to demand 14-hour work days from employees, or to tell them what constitutes appropriate attire?