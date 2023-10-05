Mint Explainer: Why single-screens and blockbusters are made for each other
Summary
- The Hindi film industry raked in over ₹1,300 crore in the September quarter, or 75% of its total earnings for 2022, thanks to single-screen cinemas and movies such as Jawan and Gadar 2 . But that doesn’t mean single-screens are out of the woods
New Delhi: Owners of single-screen theatres in India’s Hindi-speaking belt are heaving a sigh of relief thanks to the recent stream of mass-market movies that have set cash registers ringing. These cinema halls, which faced challenges even before covid and have been fighting for their existence ever since, have been able to attract audiences in small towns over the past few months thanks to films such as Gadar 2 and Jawan.