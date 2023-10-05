What does this revival mean?

The success of films such as Gadar 2 and Jawan has not only revived careers of actors such as Sunny Deol but also opened the doors for filmmakers of the 1990s to experiment with genres, such as action dramas, comedies and family entertainers and cater specifically to small-town moviegoers in the next few months. Sequels to hits such as Hera Pheri or Welcome, now in the works, had little success among India’s urban elite. However, there’s a clear shift now with names from the ’90s – Rajkumar Santoshi and Anil Sharma – lining up projects after a long hiatus, according to industry insiders. Studio executives said filmmakers are making deliberate attempts to bring non-premium viewers – who took a liking to regional films – back to mainstream Hindi movies.