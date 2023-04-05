What to expect from the MPC meet

March 2023 witnessed the collapse of the sixteenth largest bank in the US, the Silicon Valley Bank. This was followed by Signature Bank. New York-based First Republic Bank also plunged into a crisis with its shares crashing. Share prices in European banks, too, were hit hard by the banking turmoil. The US Federal Reserve last month increased its key benchmark interest rates in spite of this turmoil. However, it did give indications of the rate hike spree nearing its end. The US treasury secretary recently said there is a need to “consider whether deregulation may have gone too far".