Mint Healthcare Summit: Accessibility, affordability remain biggest hurdles for sector's growth
India has around 2.8 million hospital beds or around 1.7 beds per 1,000 people. Of these, less than 1% are accredited and less than 25% are of high quality, Aryaman Tandon of Praxis Global Alliance said.
The major growth hurdles for the Indian healthcare sector remain the lack of accessibility and affordability for the middle- and lower-income groups, with few quality beds available in the country, industry experts said at the Mint Healthcare Summit. India needs to reduce the cost of healthcare and use technology to create better patient experience and clinical outcomes, they said.