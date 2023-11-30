Mint Healthcare Summit: AIIMS' Verma urges caution amid China health scare
The recent outbreak of respiratory illness in China, especially among children, have triggered concerns
New Delhi: India must remain vigilant against global health threats, given the outbreak of respiratory illness in China, said Kaushal Kumar Verma, Dean of Academics at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Speaking at the seventh edition of the Mint Healthcare Summit, Verma warned about the potential dangers posed by such outbreaks, particularly given the ease of international travel.