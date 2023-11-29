Mint Healthcare Summit: ‘Fear, not awareness, driving health insurance buying post-covid'
Dr Bhabatosh Mishra of Niva Bupa Health Insurance also addressed complaints about the huge jump in the price of many health insurance policies during a panel discussion at the Mint Healthcare Summit 2023.
The covid-19 pandemic sparked a welcome change in the insurance industry as people bought health insurance plans proactively to secure themselves in case of sudden hospitalisation. However, Dr. Bhabatosh Mishra of Niva Bupa Health Insurance said during a panel discussion on health insurance at the Mint Healthcare Summit 2023 that fear, not increased awareness, drove people to buy health insurance during and after covid. That said, health insurance very much remains a push product in India.