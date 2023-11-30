Mint Healthcare Summit: India better prepared to tackle future emergencies: Health secretary Sudhansh Pant
Pant said a huge paradigm shift is taking place in the Indian healthcare system, especially in public healthcare in rural areas
India saw its entire healthcare system, including both public and private sector, work together to tackle the covid pandemic and is better prepared to tackle any future health emergency, secretary of the union ministry of health and family welfare Sudhansh Pant said the Mint Healthcare Summit 2023 on Wednesday.