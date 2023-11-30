Mint Healthcare Summit: Specialty hospital chains can bridge demand-supply gap, says AHH’S Vishal Bali
Bali also said the health-tech sector has not been able to grow rapidly because online pharmacies have had to build customer loyalty to ensure consistent footfalls, which takes times
Speciality hospital chains can bridge the demand-supply gap in healthcare, Vishal Bali, executive chairman, Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), said at the Mint Healthcare Summit 2023 in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message