Mint Lite | 2 more AAP MLAs get covid-19, Korea tension intensifies, other news

The tensions at the border with China and a spike in coronavirus cases across the country meant Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday after a choppy session of trading. Broader Asian markets also took a cautious turn due to fresh cases of the coronavirus infections, and the troop buildup on the border between North and South Korea. Investors are concerned about possible imposition of economic or trade sanctions. To catch up on the rest of the news in five minutes, here’s Mint Lite.

Two more AAP MLAs get covid-19

After AAP MLA Atishi, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday tested positive for covid-19. In the past week, Jain has been in meetings with the senior leadership of the Delhi government, including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Jain had also attended a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah. Atishi, who represents Kalkaji assembly constituency, is the fourth MLA from Delhi to have tested positive for covid-19—the other being Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi, Patel Nagar MLA Rajkumar Anand and Shakur Basti MLA. To ramp up the capacity of beds in the capital, Delhi is working towards getting the world’s largest covid-19 care facility, and is turning 500 railway coaches into isolation wards. South Delhi’s Radha Soami Spiritual Centre, which as big as 22 football fields, is being converted into a care facility with 10,000 beds. With over 1,850 fresh cases, Delhi’s covid-19 tally inched towards the 45,000-mark.

Doctors want more proof

The World Health Organization has said that it is going to update its clinical guidelines on treating covid-19 patients after trials showed a common steroid can help save critically ill patients. On Tuesday, trial results showed dexamethasone, used to reduce inflammation in diseases such as arthritis, reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill. Although the dexamethasone study results are preliminary, the researchers behind the project said the drug should become standard care. Doctors in the US, however, are not too confident about the results. “We have been burned before with exciting results that when we have access to the data are not as convincing," Kathryn Hibbert, director of the medical intensive care unit at Harvard’s Massachusetts General Hospital told Reuters. Earlier this month, an influential covid-19 study was withdrawn by the British medical journal Lancet over data concerns.

India pays more for petrol

Indian consumers have always paid more for petrol compared to other emerging markets and some developed nations, according to International Energy Agency (see chart). In 2019, the global average price of petrol was $0.91 per litre, a 2% decrease compared to 018, yet India paid $1.08 a litre. Prices have risen nearly Rs5 a litre after nine days of price hikes. Energy prices play an important role in industrial competitiveness and influence energy consumption patterns. Prices paid by consumers are affected by movements in commodity markets as well as policy decisions. Now that global oil prices are falling, fuel has become a lucrative revenue stream for the Centre, and it is maximizing oil-linked revenues. Fuel is one of the most heavily-taxed items in India, and at this point, a cut in prices seems unlikely.

Korea tension intensifies

A day after North Korea blew up a liaison office used to improve ties with the South, the North Korean army has said it will send troops into disarmed areas along the border. The destruction was a retaliatory measure after a group of defectors used balloons to send anti-North Korean leaflets north of the demilitarized zone. North Korea claimed the leaflets violated the 2018 deal, when both leaders agreed to cease “all hostile acts and eliminating their means, including broadcasting through loudspeakers and distribution of leaflets" along their shared border. On Wednesday, a state media article accused the South of behaving like a “mongrel dog". The escalation would be a major setback to Moon’s bid for more lasting reconciliation with the North, further complicating already stalled US-led efforts to persuade Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear and missile programmes.

UK’s free trade talks with NZ, Australia

The UK has formally launched talks with Australia and New Zealand on free-trade agreements following its departure from the European Union. The UK has heralded Brexit as an opportunity to deepen trade relations with global partners. In a speech on Wednesday, Australia’s trade minister Simon Birmingham said the country, which has started easing covid-19 restrictions despite rise in cases, was “ready to help the UK find new beginnings post-Brexit and in doing so, open up new doors for our farmers, businesses and investors" in a post-coronavirus world. New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has said the new partnership will help in “recover and rebuild from the impacts of covid-19". The talks come at a time when Ardern ordered the defence force to oversee the country’s quarantine facilities, after a slip up allowed two people with coronavirus to move around the country. A week ago New Zealand had celebrated being free of the coronavirus.

