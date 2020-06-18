Mint Lite | 2 more AAP MLAs get covid-19, Korea tension intensifies, other news

The UK has formally launched talks with Australia and New Zealand on free-trade agreements following its departure from the European Union. The UK has heralded Brexit as an opportunity to deepen trade relations with global partners. In a speech on Wednesday, Australia’s trade minister Simon Birmingham said the country, which has started easing covid-19 restrictions despite rise in cases, was “ready to help the UK find new beginnings post-Brexit and in doing so, open up new doors for our farmers, businesses and investors" in a post-coronavirus world. New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has said the new partnership will help in “recover and rebuild from the impacts of covid-19". The talks come at a time when Ardern ordered the defence force to oversee the country’s quarantine facilities, after a slip up allowed two people with coronavirus to move around the country. A week ago New Zealand had celebrated being free of the coronavirus.