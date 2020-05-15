Over the past few weeks as countries open up despite a rising tide of cases, we’ve come to realize that face masks, reduced contact, working from home, longer hours, job insecurity, and straitened circumstances are likely to be our reality, depending on where you are in the pecking order. A while ago, Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal said we’re going to have to “live with the virus", last night, World Health Organization warned that the coronavirus “may never go away", and now its chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan told Financial Times “in a four to five-year timeframe, we could be looking at controlling this". We’re in it for the long haul—and for the rest of the news you need to know before you start your day, here’s Mint Lite.

Workers wait to find a way home

Migrant workers in Ahmedabad waited hours to board trains home to Uttar Pradesh (Photo: Reuters)

On a day when distressing photographs of a woman walking home dragging a child collapsed on a trolley bag and a man pulling his pregnant wife on a cart went viral, migrant workers in Ahmedabad (above) waited hours to board trains home to Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Railways has cancelled all old bookings for trains until 30 June. Shramik and other special trains started to serve those stranded by the lockdown will continue to run.

Migrants to get free foodgrains for two months

The centre on Thursday announced that about eight crore migrant workers, irrespective of whether they have ration cards, will get free foodgrains for two months. It has also planned an affordable housing scheme for urban poor and migrant workers. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcements as part of the Centre’s economic aid package of ₹20 lakh crore to counter the effect of the seven-week lockdown to fight the coronavirus. It focussed on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people and small farmers.

New Zealand plans fund to save jobs

Photo: AP

New Zealand’s restrictions have eased, and haircuts and tattoos are top of to-do lists. After living through a seven-week lockdown, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened up shops and some business on Thursday. The government also announced a NZ$50 billion fund to save jobs and reduce unemployment to pre-coronavirus levels within two years. This is about 17% of the nation’s GDP, and underscores the massive challenges facing the economy as it emerges from lockdown. UN warns of global mental health crisis due to pandemic

UN warns of looming mental health crisis

Reports of disease and death, job losses, poverty, isolation and anxiety have marked the past couple of months, and the UN has now warned that a mental illness crisis is looming as millions of people try to come to terms with the pandemic. Governments need to put mental health “front and centre of their responses", it said. Domestic violence is rising, and health workers say they need for psychological support to handle stress, grief and exhaustion. Meanwhile, Unicef has said an additional 6,000 children could die from preventable causes in six months as covid-19 hits the health system

8 in 10 workers in urban areas lost jobs in two months

Workers who lost jobs

Two-thirds of workers (67%) in 12 states have said they lost jobs in a survey of about 3,500 people conducted by Azim Premji University. Overall, urban India is worse affected with eight of 10 workers (80%) having lost jobs, compared to six in 10 or 57% in rural areas. For those who are still working in non-agricultural daily jobs, average weekly earnings have fallen 90%. The survey measured levels of employment and earnings since the lockdown was imposed on 25 March, and compared them to the situation prevailing in February.

Steel output tumbles in March

Steel output and demand in India, the world’s second-biggest producer, slumped last month as demand from construction and automobiles dried up during the nationwide lockdown to control the pandemic. Crude steel production declined 70% from a year earlier to 2.75 million tonnes, while consumption plunged 91% to 700,000 tonnes, the steel ministry said. Private mills have been hit harder than government owned ones. Producers will continue to manufacture some steel as it is costly and time consuming to shut down and restart blast furnaces. That’s expected to lead to a substantial increase in stockpiles of steel.

Suicides decline as Japan gets more family time

The suicide rate in Japan fell 20% in April compared with the same time last year, the biggest drop in five years, despite fears that the pandemic would raise stress levels. People spending more time at home with family and less bullying of children as schools as closed are said to be among the reasons for the fall. A state of emergency was declared on 16 April after cases peaked at 500 a day. It will soon be lifted in 39 of 47 prefectures. Japan is also working on a second budget for subsidies for rents and more for furloughed workers to help businesses and people affected by the pandemic.

Thailand prepares for phase 2 of easing

Thai shopping malls prepare to reopen With robots, drones and masks (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sanitization robots (left) have been deployed as malls prepare to re-open in Thailand. The country is lifting its lockdown step by step, while maintaining a state of emergency and curfew until the end of May. Thailand on Thursday reported one new covid-19 case, bringing the total to 3,018. It’s following a four-phase easing process, with each having a two-week assessment period to ensure there is no spike. Restaurants, hair salons, wet markets, and golf courses reopened on 3 May..

Fewer new unicorns in China as virus slows growth

China’s rate of creating unicorns has dropped to a seven-year low as venture capital funds shy away from early-stage funding and the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak batters portfolio investments. Only four Chinese startups have reached unicorn status—valued at $1 billion or above—as of 13 May, the lowest for the same period since 2014, going by data from PitchBook. Early-stage venture funding has dropped with just 13% of fundraising going into angel and seed rounds as of April-end, down from a third five years earlier.

Carlos Sainz moves to Ferrari, makes video for Mclaren

In an emotional video, F1 driver Carlos Sainz says his thank-yous to the McLaren crew and fans hours after it was confirmed that he will join Ferrari for the 2021 season. Sainz, 25, will join Charles Leclerc, 22, on the team that Sebastian Vettel is leaving. It’s going to be the youngest F1 pairing in Ferarri’s history—and probably the most good looking.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran. Have something to share with us? Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb

Share Via