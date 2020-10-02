Mint Lite | After 7 months, power generation up

Human rights lawyers in the US are suing the Trump administration over an executive order, passed in June, which they say has curtailed their work for justice for victims of war crimes around the world, The Guardian reports. The lawyers say the order has forced them to cancel speeches and research and stop giving advice to victims of atrocities. They said it was an “unprecedented infringement of their constitutional right to free speech", and affected the US’ legacy of human rights work. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday morning in New York by four law professors, and Open Society Justice Initiative. In India too, human rights activists have complained of curtailment of their activities, and earlier this week Amnesty International said it closed its offices and laid off all its staff as the government had frozen its bank accounts. The government has said Amnesty has not followed all rules relating to receipt of foreign funds.