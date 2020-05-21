International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach has said the Tokyo Games, postponed for the first time due to covid-19, would have to be scrapped if it cannot be held next year. In March, the IOC and Japan government decided to delay the Games, which were to start in July, for a year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has since said the event could not take place in 2021 unless the virus is contained. Bach on Thursday said he understood this position. “You cannot forever employ 3,000 to 5,000 people in an organising committee," Bach told BBC. “You cannot have the athletes being in uncertainty." He said staging it behind closed doors was “not what we want", but he needed more time to consider whether that was feasible.