Mint Lite | Border tensions to hit industry, airlines fly half empty, other news

Domestic flights resumed on 25 May, but fears of infections, quarantines and the sudden cancellations by airlines kept passengers from flying. Most airlines flew at 50% capacity during the first seven days after services resumed. Data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that Indigo, the market leader, filled just 52% of seats on all its flights in the last seven days of May. In industry parlance, this is load factor, or the how much of an airline’s passenger carrying capacity is used. SpiceJet registered 57% load factor in May, and national carrier Air India 54%. Revival could be a challenge as worldwide, too, passenger traffic has shrunk and industry bodies expect air travel to remain depressed this year, only touching 60% of 2018 levels by the end of this year. Domestic air passenger traffic declined 43% in January to May 2020, as compared to the same period last year.