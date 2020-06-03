India’s drug regulator has given a go-ahead for the use of antiviral drug remdesivir for up to five doses to treat severe covid-19 patients. The approval comes a day after US Food and Drug Administration reported that the drug, one of the most closely watched in the race to find a cure for covid-19, showed some benefits for patients with moderate coronavirus when given a five-day course. Those who received the medication for 10 days, however, did not fare as well. “(Remdesivir) approved on June 1 under emergency use with condition for five dose administration," Drugs Controller General of India said in an email statement. Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospitals and developed by US pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, is already in use in the US and Japan. Gilead has entered into non-exclusive licensing agreements with pharma firms, including Jubilant Life, Cipla and Hetero, for manufacture and distribution of remdesivir.