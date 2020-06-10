The novel coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August last year, Harvard Medical School said. It did a study of satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data. China dismissed the report as “incredibly ridiculous", saying basing such a conclusion on traffic patterns is “superficial". The virus is widely believed to have jumped from animals to humans in November or December. To catch you up on the rest of the news in five minutes, here’s Mint Lite.

Delhi, Mumbai may see more cases

PUBLIC HEALTH experts across the country are warning of the dangers of a reduction in contact tracing as coronavirus cases surge. India reported close to 10,000 new infections in the past 24 hours. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the capital is likely to have 550,000 coronavirus cases by the end of July, based on the current doubling rate of the infection. He ruled out community transmission even though Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that in almost 50% of cases in the capital, the source of infection cannot be detected. In Mumbai, Worli and Dharavi, which are hotspots for the virus, are witnessing a marginal decline in the number of daily cases. Meanwhile, WHO warned against complacency and urged countries to continue their efforts to curb the spread as the pandemic was getting worse globally. More than 7 million coronavirus cases have been recorded worldwide, and covid-19 has killed over 400,000 people.

View Full Image An Airbus A350 takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France. (REUTERS)

France bails out Airbus

France on Tuesday unveiled a rescue plan worth $17 billion for Airbus and its suppliers, providing investment for modernization, payroll subsidies and credit guarantees. The global airline industry has been seeking funds after the pandemic put a stop to travel and grounded fleets, and many governments have stepped in. Cathay Pacific will sell shares to Hong Kong to raise $5 billion. Austria will give direct aid and loans to Austrian Airlines. Lufthansa and Air France-KLM are getting state bailouts worth billions of dollars. South Korea is pumping $834 million into Korean Airlines. Airlines in India were hoping for direct cash infusion and credit lines or fee waivers, but hasn’t had luck with the government. Bailouts may not save all airlines as International Air Transport Association said over half the relief provided by governments creates new liabilities. The global airline industry’s debt could swell by 28% to $550 billion this year.

View Full Image More deaths in US police custody

Police forces and deaths

FOR THE past week, protests against police brutality have spread outwards from the US. Worldwide, police forces are known to use unnecessary force and often it is poor and marginalized communities who face batons and guns. In Nairobi, 200 people from one of the city’s poorest neighbourhoods marched peacefully this week to protest against police brutality during the covid-19 lockdown. In many countries, especially in Asia and Africa, police have inherited methods used by colonial rulers, and little has changed despite decades of independence. Iceland is one of the rare countries where just one person has been killed by police in its history. Data on people who die in custody is hard to find across the world, but in US, far more people die at the hands of the police than in many other countries.

View Full Image Asian firms at risk of default

Asian firms at risk of default

Asian companies are at a higher risk of default in the coming quarters than last year, a Reuters analysis of their credit ratios has shown, as the coronavirus pandemic has squeezed revenue and made it harder to refinance debt. One measure of how easily a company can pay interest on outstanding debt—operating profit to interest ratio—fell to the lowest in 11 years at the end of March. The sample took into account companies worth at least $500 million with available data on Refinitiv. Net debt to Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), which shows how many years it would take a company to pay back debt, was at its highest since June 2014. Energy, real estate and utilities firms topped default risk charts, Reuters found. Airlines were the worst affected with flights grounded and people unwilling to travel.

View Full Image Brazil refuses to stop partying

﻿Brazil refuses to stop partying

EVEN AS Brazil’s covid-19 death toll has crossed 37,000, citizens from Curitiba to the Amazon are refusing to stop partying and follow safety measures. A report by The Guardian says funk, rave and coronavirus-themed parties are being discreetly organized and attended by people with no masks or physical distancing. Brazil has reported close to 711,000 infections, putting it second, behind the US. Last Friday, the country’s health ministry took down a website that had showed daily, weekly and monthly figures on infections and deaths in states. The next day, the site returned but the cumulative numbers of infections for states and the nation were no longer there. The move ordered by far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, was met with widespread outrage across Brazilian society, with doctors, medical associations and state governors accusing the government of totalitarianism and censorship and attacking what they called an attempt to control information.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via