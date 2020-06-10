FOR THE past week, protests against police brutality have spread outwards from the US. Worldwide, police forces are known to use unnecessary force and often it is poor and marginalized communities who face batons and guns. In Nairobi, 200 people from one of the city’s poorest neighbourhoods marched peacefully this week to protest against police brutality during the covid-19 lockdown. In many countries, especially in Asia and Africa, police have inherited methods used by colonial rulers, and little has changed despite decades of independence. Iceland is one of the rare countries where just one person has been killed by police in its history. Data on people who die in custody is hard to find across the world, but in US, far more people die at the hands of the police than in many other countries.