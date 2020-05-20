Mint Lite | Cyclone Amphan, cars make a comeback and other news to know

The number of new coronavirus cases has been spiking from India to South Africa to Mexico, while Russia and Brazil now sit behind only US in the number of reported infections. The surges come even as much of Asia, Europe and US focus on how best to reopen their economies. Worldwide, hundreds of thousands of employees are back on the job with new safety precautions but staff testing positive, as at the Oppo factory in Greater Noida and at Zee Group, are a new concern for employers trying to return to business as usual. The health ministry has said that India’s mortality rate from the infection is lower than other countries, standing at about 0.2 deaths per lakh population vis-a-vis approximately 4.1 deaths per lakh population for the world as a whole. It also said that more than 1 lakh samples were tested in a day on Monday for the novel coronavirus, the highest so far, taking the total tests done to more than 24 lakh. That’s still far less than 1% of the population that’s been tested. For the rest of the news you need to know before you start your day, here’s Mint Lite.

Cyclone complicates covid crisis

Cyclone complicates covid crisis

View Full Image Forty teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha.

The Odisha and West Bengal governments are bracing for the impact of Cyclone Amphan, which is expected to make landfall between West Bengal’s Digha and Bangladesh’s Hatya Island on Wednesday. The states face the challenge of evacuating and providing relief to over 12 lakh people even as they battle the coronavirus outbreak. Enforcing social distancing and other precautions is harder during a natural disaster. Large numbers of migrant workers are returning to the two states as special trains bring the stranded workers back home. Heavy rain lashed parts of Odisha on Tuesday as the cyclone intensified in the Bay of Bengal with sustained wind speeds of up to 270km per hour. Forty teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha.

Vaccine news cheers markets

View Full Image Bharti Airtel was the stock of the day as it hit a high of ₹ 603 during the day after the company reported a healthy 15.1% revenue growth for March 2020 quarter

The positive news about the initial progress that US biotech company Moderna has made in its human trials of a coronavirus vaccine cheered markets around the world after six weeks of poor performance. Asian indices gained on Tuesday, based on a surge on Wall Street, which was hoping for a near-term recovery based on the vaccine trial. On Monday, Moderna said its early trials showed that its experimental vaccine produced antibodies to the novel coronavirus in eight people, bringing hope to people as well as governments. It plans to move to the second stage of testing soon. In Europe and India though, worries about the pace of economic recovery from coronavirus pandemic quickly smothered the frisson of optimism that the markets saw at opening bell. Telecom major Bharti Airtel was the stock of the day as it hit a high of ₹603 during the day after the company reported a healthy 15.1% revenue growth for March 2020 quarter.

1 in 2 startups have slashed staff salaries during covid-19 crisis

View Full Image Steps taken to conserve cash burn

At a time when companies such as Swiggy, Zomato, Cure.fit and WeWork India are laying off staff, a Nasscom survey has found that the revenues of 90% of startups have declined in the first three months of this year, and that 70% have enough money to stay afloat for less than three months. The survey, Nasscom Startup Pulse Survey Q1 2020, covered more than 250 startups in retail, travel, education, finance and healthcare. About 69% of B2B startups say delays in client payments are a major reason for them being cash-strapped, and that they plan to cut staff salaries and marketing spends to counter the effect of the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting slowdown. Retail and Fintech start-ups most impacted, and 30% of the participants have halted operations temporarily or permanently.

WHO agrees to independent probe into covid-19

View Full Image A file photo of WHO head Tedros Adhanom

The World Health Organization on Tuesday agreed to an independent probe into its response to the covid-19 outbreak that been criticized by several countries, particularly US. The resolution, drafted by EU and co-sponsored by 130 countries, asked WHO head Tedros Adhanom for the probe. This came a day after US President Donald Trump threatened to permanently end funding to WHO if it didn’t “commit to substantive improvements within 30 days." He said US would reconsider its membership as WHO was “not serving America’s interests". US, which last month froze funding to WHO, skipped a meet to chart a further response to the pandemic. China’s response is that US is trying to shift blame for its own mishandling of the crisis. India, meanwhile, was elected to WHO’s decision-making executive board with 10 countries.

The car makes a comeback

View Full Image Photo: ANI

Massive traffic pile-ups returned to Delhi’s streets on Tuesday (left), a day after most restrictions were eased. Worldwide, oil futures and fuel demand are rebounding, suggesting that driving is emerging as the transportation mode of choice as people look for ways to avoid crowds and contact. In Berlin, among the first European cities to relax its lockdown, public transit use is down 61%, says Bloomberg. Beijing’s morning traffic is now higher than 2019 averages while subway use is 53% below pre-virus levels. In India, a survey found that 70% are likely to avoid public transport once lockdown ends. In April, Maruti Suzuki India chairperson R.C. Bhargava said there is possibility of a boom in car sales after the lockdown is lifted as social distancing becomes a common practice. This could reverse the dramatic improvement in air quality due to the shutdowns.

