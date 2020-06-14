Mint Lite | Delhi to increase testing, Agri startups get boost

The southwest monsoon reached Maharashtra and Odisha over the weekend. Though the rains are welcome both for economic recovery and as relief from the harsh summer, it will complicate fighting the coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra has over 100,000 cases, and under normal circumstances, the monsoon means flooding in Mumbai. In Dharavi, authorities have screened 700,000 people, and new daily infections are down to a third compared with May. Now, the city is preparing 100,000 beds as it expects covid-19 cases to peak in three weeks. Kolkata is bracing for a spike in dengue and malaria cases even as it wrestles with a surge in covid-19 cases. Many of the civic body’s workers have returned home and tree falls during Cyclone Amphan in May have not been cleared completely. Meanwhile, an ICMR study said covid-19 could peak in India around mid-November by which time there will be a shortage of isolation wards, ICU beds and ventilators.