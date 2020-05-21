Mint Lite | Flights to resume, Ola layoffs and more news to know

It’s taken an unprecendented crisis for Germany and France to break some unwritten rules and work towards greater fiscal integration. German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron have proposed that the EU borrow 500 billion euro ($545 billion) as common debt and transfer it to member states most ravaged by the virus. Its repayment would be the responsibility of the entire bloc, though it would primarily benefit countries such as Italy and Greece whose economies have been hit hardest. Germany has long opposed mutual debt to fund other member states, but now, European leaders agree that if they fail to rescue economies in freefall, they risk something worse than the debt crisis of a decade ago. It’s also a new chapter in cooperation between France and Germany, indicating what leadership in the EU could look like in future now that UK has exited. The deal is not yet done. To pass, it needs backing from all 27 capitals. Austria, Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden have said they will offer only loans, not grants.