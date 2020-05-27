Mint Lite | Foreign fund bond holdings at three-year low and other news to know

The European Union’s executive arm has set out the details of a fiscal recovery package worth 750 billion euros (about $826 billion), and Japan is planning new economic stimulus valued in excess of $1 trillion as governments try to damp the effects of the pandemic. The EU is faring worse than hoped, and some of its 27 economies are projected to shrink as much as 10% this year. Italy, which suffered the worst of the pandemic along with Spain, will receive 82 billion euros ($90 billion) in emergency grants and up to 91 billion euros in low-interest loans. Spain and France are the next biggest beneficiaries. The money would largely fund investment and reforms, while some funds will go towards healthcare and to the EU’s poorest regions. In Japan, a new $1.1 trillion stimulus package that includes significant direct spending to shore up the economy was approved on Wednesday. This is the second major package in just over a month to keep businesses and households afloat amid the deepening coronavirus recession. It includes loan guarantees and private sector contributions along with 31.9 trillion yen in fresh government spending that will be paid for with new bond issuances. The new package takes Japan’s total spending to combat the virus fallout to 234 trillion yen ($2.18 trillion), or about 40% of gross domestic product.