Job losses, salary cuts and a fast-spreading virus have made the world seem distinctly unmagical over the past few months, but author J.K. Rowling is all set to publish a fairy tale, The Ickabog, about truth and abuse of power. It will be released free online and is aimed at children stuck in lockdown, but its likely that adults wanting a temporary escape from reality will be among its eager readers too. The first chapters went out on Tuesday, and will continue every weekday until 10 July, Rowling said on Twitter, adding in capitals: “this is not a Harry Potter spin-off". Rowling got the idea for The Ickabog when she was writing Harry Potter and she intended it to be published after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the last of her seven-book Potter series. But the mostly handwritten manuscript of The Ickabog ended up in her attic and stayed there for a decade until a few weeks ago, stored in a box. She has rewritten parts of it in recent weeks.