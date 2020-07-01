Multinational tobacco company Philip Morris has said cigarettes may disappear from some markets within a decade as smokers switch to alternative products for nicotine. It is promoting a heated-tobacco device instead, but health groups say these expose consumers to other toxins. The long-term health effects are not yet known. Across the world, tobacco use has been falling since 2000 (see chart), but the number of vapers has increased from seven million in 2011 to 41 million in 2018. WHO has said “these products are harmful to health", though research shows they are less harmful than tobacco. In September last year, India banned electronic cigarettes, along with Mexico, Uruguay, Brazil, Singapore and about 15 other countries. The US banned flavoured e-cigarettes as students were using them.