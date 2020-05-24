After two months of lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, domestic flights have taken off again today. Maharashtra played a will-they, won’t they game till Sunday evening, finally allowing 25 flights to take off and land at Mumbai airport from today. For passengers who were stranded and waiting to get home, this meant uncertainty and confusion till the end. For more news to know before you start your day, here’s Mint Lite.

Heat wave to persist for two days

Days after cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal, India will experience a severe heat wave. Temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius—when a heat wave is declared—in parts of north India on Sunday. Indian Meteorological Department issued a ‘red’ warning for Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Chandigarh for two days, and said temperatures could touch 47 degrees. A red warning is assigned when a severe heat wave is likely to persist and people should avoid being outdoors between 1pm and 5pm.Warnings have been issued for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Karnataka. Scientists say global warming has already made parts of the world hotter than the human body can withstand, decades earlier than climate models expected. For stranded workers (right), the heat wave adds further to their troubles. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat are dealing with is dealing with their worst locust attack in more than 20 years, another indicator of climate change and environmental degradation. Apart from affecting standing crops, these attacks also devastate livelihoods of those in the agri supply chain.

View Full Image The protestors say the new law will destroy the 'one country, two systems' formula that has governed Hong Kong since its return to Chinese rule in 1997

Protesters against security law tear gassed in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands protesting on Sunday against Beijing’s plan, announced on Thursday, to impose national security laws on the city. The proposed law stresses Beijing’s intent to prevent and punish calls for independence for the financial hub. Sunday’s rally, the largest since covid-19 lockdowns began, was initially organised against a national anthem bill but the proposed national security laws sparked calls for more people to take to the streets. The protestors say the new law will destroy the “one country, two systems" formula that has governed Hong Kong since its return to Chinese rule in 1997. The arrangement guarantees the city broad freedoms not seen on the mainland, including a free press and independent judiciary. Nearly 200 political figures from around the world said in a statement the proposed laws were a “comprehensive assault on the city’s autonomy, rule of law and fundamental freedoms". Hong Kong has increasingly become a pawn in deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing, and observers will be watching for any signs that the broader community is growing resigned to greater Chinese control or if activists are gearing up for a fresh wave of unrest.

View Full Image Source: Unesco

Lockdowns put 70% of world’s children out of school

Nationwide closures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus have affected almost 70% of the world’s student population. Ten countries alone have 57% of all students trapped in centralised lockdowns. In countries with large student populations, restrictions on schools and colleges have crossed 60 days affecting millions of students (see chart). In India, nearly 321 million children have stayed home for 10 weeks, with governments advising online learning—but access to resources for distance learning is unequal. For more on the effect of lockdowns on education, read Plain Facts.

View Full Image Mumbai Indians are defending IPL champions.

Govt to decide on IPL return

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said a decision on holding Indian Premier League—scheduled to start in March but postponed indefinitely due to covid-19—will be taken by the government if there was no risk to public health and not Board of Control for Cricket in India. IPL is worth almost $530 million to BCCI, which had said it might hold it in October-November. This comes days after ICC, headed by Anil Kumble, released guidelines for resumption of cricketing with precautions, including a bio-safety official and an interim ban on saliva to shine the ball, though it did not provide a timeline for a return to play. In the Caribbean, six teams are taking part in the little-known Vincy T10 Premier League at the picturesque Arnos Vale near Kingstown, the main city on St Vincent. Although very low key in the global affairs of international cricket, it’s the first tournament to be staged in a Test-playing region since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.

View Full Image A group of early stage SaaS (software-as-a-service) startups have come up with a plan to extend a working capital lifeline to those who face imminent closure

Founders look out for one another

A small experiment in Bengaluru is proof that the covid-19 crisis could lead to more humane ways of doing business in a world where corporate giants use it to push through layoffs and paycuts. A group of early stage SaaS (software-as-a-service) startups have come up with a plan to extend a working capital lifeline to those who face imminent closure. Having runway, or cash in hand for operating expenses, frees up a founder to focus on strategy. Bengaluru-based Nittio Learn, a microlearning platform for a distributed workforce, for instance, crunched its numbers and decided to loan one month of its own runway to Mumbai-based online learning platform Classpro, at zero interest and repayable in 18 months, based on trust without a formal agreement. It’s a lesson larger companies could learn from.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via