Mint Lite | Heatwave, children out of school, cricket and other news to know

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands protesting on Sunday against Beijing’s plan, announced on Thursday, to impose national security laws on the city. The proposed law stresses Beijing’s intent to prevent and punish calls for independence for the financial hub. Sunday’s rally, the largest since covid-19 lockdowns began, was initially organised against a national anthem bill but the proposed national security laws sparked calls for more people to take to the streets. The protestors say the new law will destroy the “one country, two systems" formula that has governed Hong Kong since its return to Chinese rule in 1997. The arrangement guarantees the city broad freedoms not seen on the mainland, including a free press and independent judiciary. Nearly 200 political figures from around the world said in a statement the proposed laws were a “comprehensive assault on the city’s autonomy, rule of law and fundamental freedoms". Hong Kong has increasingly become a pawn in deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing, and observers will be watching for any signs that the broader community is growing resigned to greater Chinese control or if activists are gearing up for a fresh wave of unrest.