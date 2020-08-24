Mint Lite | IITians pass out as ‘avatars’, Putin critic still in coma and other

Data from the black boxes of a Ukrainian plane that went down in January shows it was hit by two missiles, 25 seconds apart, and passengers were alive for some time after the impact of the first blast, Iran said on Sunday. The announcement by the head of Iran’s civil aviation organization marks the first official report on the contents of the cockpit voice and data recordings, which were sent to France for reading in July. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight with a ground-to-air missile on 8 January, just after the plane took off from Tehran. All 176 people on board were killed. Iran later acknowledged it as a “disastrous mistake" by forces on high alert during a confrontation with the US. Iran has been in talks with Ukraine, Canada and other countries that had citizens aboard the downed plane, and who have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.