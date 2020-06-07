Mint Lite | India emerges from lockdown, diamonds pile up & other news to know

Indian leaders came late to the coronavirus discussion. And when they did, they focused more on health and administration than the economy or the poor, as our Plain Facts analysis of 23,115 tweets posted by 20 selected Indian leaders across the political spectrum between 30 January and 30 May shows (see chart). India reported its first coronavirus case on 30 January, but it would not be more than a month before most top political leaders in India even acknowledged covid-19 on social media. In the pre-lockdown period, the selected politicians mentioned the virus in 18% of their tweets, and this rose to 45% in the hard Phase II lockdown. But as the economy reopened, the figure fell to 38%. The exception is chief ministers, who are grappling with this health crisis and half of whose tweets still relate to the virus.