India on Thursday recorded 12,881 new coronavirus cases and 334 deaths. This is the biggest single-day increase in the number of cases. India’s overall caseload crossed 366,000. Meanwhile, fuel prices were increased for the 12th day in a row as demand began to rise again post lockdown and the government tries to shore up revenues. Worldwide, oil prices fell around 2%. To bring you up to speed on the rest of the news in five minutes, here’s Mint Lite.

INDIA GETS 8TH TERM IN UNSC

India, Mexico, Ireland and Norway were elected to the UN Security Council for a two-year non-permanent term in voting that took place in the early hours of Thursday India time with delegates wearing masks. Four seats were filled in the first round of voting, and Kenya and Djibouti were competing for the final seat. India, which will start its eighth term when the session begins on 1 January, and Mexico were elected unopposed to the 15-member council. Candidates need a two-thirds majority to win. Canada lost out to Ireland and Norway in a hotly contested election. Reuters reports that Ireland took UN ambassadors to a U2 concert, while Canada took envoys to a Celine Dion concert. India’s election comes at a time when it is facing issues at its borders. The 192 member nations also elected unopposed Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir as the president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, which is to open in September.

View Full Image Critics, and countries with significant business interest in the semi-autonomous global financial hub, fear that the law will undermine freedom, democratic ideals and ease of doing business

CHINA OPPOSES G7 STATEMENT

China said on Thursday that it “resolutely opposed" a statement from G7 countries, urging it to reconsider its proposed Hong Kong national security law. China on Thursday passed a draft of the national security bill even as Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has been unable to do so because of strong local opposition. Critics, and countries with significant business interest in the semi-autonomous global financial hub, fear that the law will undermine freedom, democratic ideals and ease of doing business. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s already loss-making Disneyland theme park reopened on Thursday (right) after four months. It closed in late January due to the covid-19 outbreak. A limited number of visitors were allowed with safety measures. Compared to other global cities, Hong Kong has reported a relatively small number of infections—just over 1,100 cases and four deaths. The border is virtually shut but life is slowly returning to normal.

View Full Image Graphic: Sarvesh Kumar Sharma/Mint

CASES, DEATHS ZOOM IN INDIA

India’s fatality rate from covid-19 has risen to 3.3% in the last seven days. The number of active cases has risen 17% over the past week. For months, India had fewer than three deaths per 100 covid-19 patients, but the numbers changed after Wednesday when a data audit forced Maharashtra to add over 1,300 deaths from previous weeks to its covid-19 toll. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continue to lead in number of active cases. Calculations by Mint’s Plain Facts team (see chart) show India is just a week away from 500,000 coronavirus cases. Globally, the case count has crossed 8.3 million. India has the fourth highest number of infections and the eighth worst toll. Both numbers are rising fast: among all countries with over 4,000 fatalities, India has the worst growth rate in cases as well as deaths.

View Full Image Serena Williams

US OPEN PICKS REVENUE OVER STARS

Serena Williams has confirmed she will be on court when the US Open goes ahead as scheduled from 31 August to 13 September. The covid-19 outbreak upended the tennis calendar, and pro tours stopped in March. Wimbledon was postponed for a year, the French Open pushed from May to September. Top players, including Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep, Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal, have expressed concern about playing in New York. The US Tennis Association will go ahead, even if stars drop out, for the revenue, Washington Post reports. USTA couldn’t get insurance for cancellation, as Wimbledon did. In 2019, 800,000 fans were at the US Open. Without spectators, USTA will lose revenue from tickets, merchandise and food sales, and on-site sponsorship, but a scaled-down event will bring in broadcast revenue. USTA has already cut 20% of its workforce and reduced salaries.

View Full Image Players and staff from the four teams, Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as match officials knelt to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement against racial injustice

PREMIER LEAGUE LOOKS DIFFERENT

Manchester City scored a 3-0 victory over Arsenal at an empty stadium as football’s Premier League restarted after a 100-day break because of the coronavirus pandemic. Players and staff from the four teams, Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as match officials knelt to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement against racial injustice. A minute’s silence was observed before the match for covid-19 victims. Thousands of fans tuned in to watch the game on TV, with the option of fake crowd noise. A total of 92 matches will be played over the next 40 days. Covid-19 is changing the way massive professional sports events are organized, as well as how fans engage with sports, and how TV and streaming services broadcast. Deadline reports that Amazon is planning to stream live Premier League matches for free on Twitch in the UK so that fans can interact while games are being played.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran.

Have something to share with us? Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via