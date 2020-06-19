India, Mexico, Ireland and Norway were elected to the UN Security Council for a two-year non-permanent term in voting that took place in the early hours of Thursday India time with delegates wearing masks. Four seats were filled in the first round of voting, and Kenya and Djibouti were competing for the final seat. India, which will start its eighth term when the session begins on 1 January, and Mexico were elected unopposed to the 15-member council. Candidates need a two-thirds majority to win. Canada lost out to Ireland and Norway in a hotly contested election. Reuters reports that Ireland took UN ambassadors to a U2 concert, while Canada took envoys to a Celine Dion concert. India’s election comes at a time when it is facing issues at its borders. The 192 member nations also elected unopposed Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir as the president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, which is to open in September.