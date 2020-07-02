China on Thursday said India’s ban on 59 Chinese-origin apps is a violation of rules of the World Trade Organization of which both countries are members. In an online briefing statement, its commerce ministry spokesperson said it hoped India would correct “its discriminatory actions" against Chinese companies immediately. China has not adopted any restrictive measures against Indian products and services, it said. For a quick update on the rest of the national and international news, here’s Mint Lite.

INDIA HITS 9 MILLION COVID TESTS

India conducted more than nine million covid-19 tests till 1 July, the health ministry said on Thursday, a day after it allowed testing on the prescription of any registered practitioner, and not exclusively of a government doctor. The Centre has also told all states and Union territories to hand over bodies of suspected covid-19 patients to relatives without waiting for confirmation of the infection from a lab. The bodies, however, should be disposed of as per government guidelines. In Delhi, where the case count has crossed 89,000, a new plasma bank was inaugurated. In Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, a 10-day complete lockdown has been enforced from Thursday in Thane and two other civic administration limits adjoining Mumbai. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, five policemen were arrested on charges of murder for the alleged killing of a father and son who kept their shop open beyond permitted hours during the lockdown in Thoothukudi last month.

PUTIN CLOSE TO RULING TILL 2036

Russian president Vladimir Putin is one of the world’s longest-serving leaders, and on Wednesday, voters backed constitutional reforms that could keep him in power until 2036. Putin has ruled Russia for more than 20 years either as prime minister or president. About 78% of the voters who turned out voted in favour of the 200 reforms for “national stability", which include a ban on same-sex marriage. Only one of the 85 regions, the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, voted against the amendments. Hundreds protested against the results in Pushkin Square in Moscow. Voting was held over a week due to coronavirus restrictions, and the turnout was 65%. Independent observers said there were many violations of democratic norms, and opposition leaders were not allowed to campaign in the media and election monitors were from the government. If Putin wins in 2024 and in the next election six years later, he could rule Russia until he is 84.

CHINA’S LOSS IS INDIA’S GAIN

Chinese video app TikTok was downloaded almost 100 million times in India in the first six months of 2020, the highest among 55 countries tracked by the Priori Data app analytics platform (see chart). These 100 million users are now a new market for Indian alternatives such as Sharechat and Roposo, which have said they’ve seen a surge in new users since Monday when their Chinese rivals were banned by the government for security reasons. Sharechat said its video app saw 15 million new downloads in the 48 hours following the ban, taking its total registered users to 150 million. Roposo has counted 10 million new subscribers since Monday. Overall, the 59 banned apps had a combined monthly active user base of 505 million in May and were installed about 330 million times in the quarter ended June.

SA CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS

South Africa recorded its first current account surplus in 17 years in the first quarter of 2020 as the trade balance more than doubled, its central bank data showed on Thursday. The current account swung to a surplus of 1.3% of GDP, or $4.12 billion, in January-March from a deficit of 1.3% of GDP in the previous three months. South Africa shut down much of its economy at the end of March, affecting imports and exports at the start of the second quarter. The lockdown was partially eased to allow key sectors like mining to resume, but the economic outlook remains gloomy. Also, on Thursday, 100 economists, academics and experts asked the government to reject finance minister Tito Mboweni’s emergency budget, calling it “economic suicide". They said instead of budget cuts to the tune of R250 billion, government should hike spending at this time to invigorate the economy. This could be funded by taxes and increased borrowing.

ZUCKERBERG RESISTS, AGAIN

Facebook CEO-co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg got on a Zoom call with civil rights activists in the US, who have spearheaded a call for companies to stop paid advertising on the platform for a month in July. Over 100 companies, which account for 400 brands, have joined the Stop Hate for Profit campaign till the social media company rectifies its policies on hate speech and fake news. But the civil rights activists said they were shocked by Zuckerberg’s refusal to take action on an inflammatory post by US President Donald Trump regarding protests over the custodial killing of Floyd George, and on issues relating to voter suppression. On Monday, hundreds of Facebook employees took part in a “virtual walkout", saying they were ashamed of Zuckerberg’s decision to leave Trump’s post untouched. Facebook’s ad revenue will dip this month, even as its executives failed to talk brands out of the boycott.

