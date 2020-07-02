Mint Lite | India hits 9 mn tests, Zuckerberg resists again and other news

Russian president Vladimir Putin is one of the world’s longest-serving leaders, and on Wednesday, voters backed constitutional reforms that could keep him in power until 2036. Putin has ruled Russia for more than 20 years either as prime minister or president. About 78% of the voters who turned out voted in favour of the 200 reforms for “national stability", which include a ban on same-sex marriage. Only one of the 85 regions, the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, voted against the amendments. Hundreds protested against the results in Pushkin Square in Moscow. Voting was held over a week due to coronavirus restrictions, and the turnout was 65%. Independent observers said there were many violations of democratic norms, and opposition leaders were not allowed to campaign in the media and election monitors were from the government. If Putin wins in 2024 and in the next election six years later, he could rule Russia until he is 84.