Mint Lite | Japan in recession, China at WTO and other news of the day

States are tightening borders as covid-19 case numbers keep rising in the country. Karnataka on Monday banned entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala till 31 May. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases in India, while Kerala, which was doing very well, has seen a spike, mostly among those returning from other countries and states. Haryana has said that only those who test negative for the novel coronavirus would be allowed to cross the border and return home. There’s some progress on the vaccine front, though the US government has said that a widely-usable vaccine is likely to take 18 months. An experimental vaccine, produced by US biotech company Moderna, appears able to produce antibodies that could neutralize the virus. The findings are based on results from the first eight people who each received two doses of the vaccine, starting in March. The company has said that it will get to the next phase involving 600 people soon. For the rest of the news you need to know before you start your day, here’s Mint Lite.

At WHO meet, China offers help

The World Health Organization’s annual meet of 194 members started in Geneva on Monday, a virtual one and cut to three days, at a time when the US has questioned the UN body’s response to covid-19, and Australia and the EU are demanding investigations into the origin of the virus. At least 116 countries have supported the demand; if two-thirds of the members back the demand, it will be put forward on Tuesday. At the start of the 73rd World Health Assembly, China’s Xi Jinping said the nation had shared all information and pledged $2 billion to WHO over two years to help with pandemic response. WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has promised said he would initiate an evaluation of its handling of the pandemic at the “earliest appropriate moment" and vowed transparency.

Swiggy last month shut several of its cloud kitchens, and laid off about 500 people

More layoffs, jobless rate rises

Food delivery startup Swiggy on Monday said it would lay off 1,100 employees, or nearly 14% of its workforce, to cut costs, as the nearly two-month nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak has hit demand. The news came on the same day the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy released data showing that the national unemployment rate touched 24% in the week ended 17 May. Bengaluru-based Swiggy, backed by South African internet giant Naspers, last month shut several of its cloud kitchens, and laid off about 500 people. Swiggy, which had about 8,000 employees on its payroll as of October last year, said it would provide three months of salary to impacted workers. Swiggy’s main rival Zomato last week said it was laying off more than 500 employees, or 13% of its workforce.

International tourist arrivals, 2019 & Q1 2020 (% change)

Little cheer for tourism sector amid pandemic

The tourism industry is rather disappointed because the ₹20 lakh crore stimulus package didn’t mention them at all. The sector directly and indirectly employs about 4 crore Indians, and the Indian Association of Tour Operators estimates that 38 million jobs associated with tourism are at stake. The UN World Tourism Organization has said the covid-19 pandemic has caused a 22% fall in international tourist arrivals from January to March 2020, and the crisis could lead to an annual decline of 60% to 80% compared with 2019 figures (see chart). Arrivals in March dropped 57% with lockdowns in many countries, translating to a loss of about $80 billion in exports from tourism.

Japan now meets the technical definition of a recession of at least two consecutive quarters of negative GDP—it fell 7.3% during October-December

Japan now in recession

Japan, the world’s third largest economy, has fallen into recession for the first time since 2015 as the coronavirus pandemic hits economies around the globe. Japan’s gross domestic product in the January-March period shrank an annualized 3.4% compared to the previous quarter as exports slid and consumer spending contracted, government data showed Monday. Japan now meets the technical definition of a recession of at least two consecutive quarters of negative GDP—it fell 7.3% during October-December. Last week, Germany slipped into recession as economies are affected by sustained lockdowns. For Japan, analysts project a 21.5% contraction for the quarter through June, which would be the largest since 1955. Relief and stimulus measures already account for 20% of GDP, and the government is now aiming to pass a second extra budget swiftly to get more aid to the economy.

Worldwide, there have been calls on policymakers to address the climate risks posed by industry while considering bailouts (Reuters)

Green recovery the answer?

Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion covered London’s Trafalgar Square with 2,000 pairs of children’s shoes on Monday (above) to remind governments to think about the climate crisis while planning covid-19 recovery, and protect future generations. Worldwide, there have been calls on policymakers to address the climate risks posed by industry while considering bailouts. In April, the International Monetary Fund said fiscal measures by governments to combat the virus effect need to be harmonized to fight climate change and ensure an environmentally sustainable recovery from the pandemic. Earlier this month, the University of Oxford published a study by leading economists who concluded that investing in infrastructure such as clean energy networks, electric vehicles, broadband connectivity, clean R&D and worker retraining could offer a far stronger economic recovery from the impending recession, while also helping combat long term climate risks.

