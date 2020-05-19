Mint Lite | Japan in recession, China at WTO and other news of the day

States are tightening borders as covid-19 case numbers keep rising in the country. Karnataka on Monday banned entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala till 31 May. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases in India, while Kerala, which was doing very well, has seen a spike, mostly among those returning from other countries and states. Haryana has said that only those who test negative for the novel coronavirus would be allowed to cross the border and return home. There’s some progress on the vaccine front, though the US government has said that a widely-usable vaccine is likely to take 18 months. An experimental vaccine, produced by US biotech company Moderna, appears able to produce antibodies that could neutralize the virus. The findings are based on results from the first eight people who each received two doses of the vaccine, starting in March. The company has said that it will get to the next phase involving 600 people soon. For the rest of the news you need to know before you start your day, here’s Mint Lite.