Waiting for speeches seems to have been the theme of the last few days—whether it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s detailing of the ₹20 lakh crore economic package, or the US Fed chief’s speech on the challenges facing that country’s economy. For the markets, hidden in these speeches—what leaders say and what they leave out—are cues to the direction the economy could take in future and where the government’s priorities lie. That’s just the start of what happened yesterday. For the rest of the news you need to know—and some things you may not need to know but make for a fun read—in five minutes before you start your day, here’s Mint Lite.

Waking up to a virus

Nurses honour health workers who died of covid-19 in Brasilia

Nurses honour health workers who died of covid-19 in Brasilia. A study says the virus was spreading in Brazil—now with the seventh highest cases worldwide—in early February, weeks before it was detected. This was before people partied in the streets of its main cities during the annual carnival from 21-25 February, which draws millions of tourists from across the world. A worker puts face masks on Sao Paulo’s Monomento as Bandeiras to promote precautionary measures against the virus’ spread.

Small businesses get ₹3 trillion credit line

The details of the ₹20 trillion stimulus package became a bit clearer on Wednesday, as finance minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman said 4.5 million small businesses could access collateral-free bank loans amounting to ₹3 trillion to tide them over the damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak. She also had announcements on income tax and provident fund, which could help boost demand in the country. Tax deducted at source (TDS) for certain payments will be reduced by 25% and the due date for all income tax returns has been extended to 30 November. She cut the mandatory employee provident fund contribution to 10% each for employees and employers in order to increase the take-home salary of workers.

UK economy shrank 5.8% in March

Photo: Reuters

UK’s economy contracted by 2% in the first three months of 2020, the government said on Wednesday, the steepest quarterly drop since the financial crisis in 2008. In March alone, the economy shrank by 5.8%, with education, car sales and restaurants being the hardest hit, it said. Among the few industries that recorded growth were IT support, pharmaceuticals and cleaning products. The January-March period does not reflect the full effect of the pandemic and the consequent lockdowns. UK only shut down in the last week of March, after which many employees have been furloughed or are working from home.

EU pushes to unlock borders as coronavirus ravages travel

The EU executive plans to push for a faster reopening of borders to salvage the ravaged tourism sector for the lucrative summer season. Europe’s museums, castles, beaches and plazas have been empty since mid-March, but the EU wants to revive what is possible of travel for the June-August season worth $162.59 billion. The World Tourism Organisation expects international tourism to shrink by 60-80% in 2020 due to the pandemic, resulting in a revenue loss of $910 billion to $1.2 trillion for the industry this year. The EU’s draft proposal could change if there is a new wave of infections.

US job losses in two months

Working women hit harder by virus downturn

Women in the US are taking an outsized hit from the early wave of unemployment caused by the pandemic, due to the nature of the jobs lost in the shutdowns. Women accounted for 60% of the jobs lost in March, and 55% of the 20.5 million jobs shed in April, according to new data from the US Labor Department (see chart). The unemployment rate for adult women rose sharply to 15.5% in April, above the unemployment rates of 13% for men and 14.7% for all workers. India’s data isn’t out yet, but it’s highly likely that saving men’s jobs will take priority over women’s. April’s job losses in the US were led by a decline of 10.2 million jobs in hospitality, healthcare and education, consumer-facing industries dominated by women.

Brazil, Mexico record their highest daily rise in covid-19 deaths

The number of covid-19 fatalities in Brazil and Mexico has risen sharply on the deadliest day for both countries as the virus spreads across central and southern America. Brazil’s health ministry has reported 881 fatalities from the disease in 24 hours, taking its total to 12,400 and making it the world’s sixth worst-affected country by number of deaths, according to figures from John Hopkins University. Brazil’s total of 177,589 confirmed cases is the seventh highest in the world. Mexico was also jolted when it confirmed 1,997 new cases of coronavirus along with 353 additional deaths, the highest single day numbers since the first case was recorded in the country.

ICMR starts household surveys to study prevalence of covid-19

Indian Council of Medical Research has started conducting antibody testing at the household-level to estimate the prevalence of covid-19 infections. The survey will include 24,000 adults from 69 districts countrywide. In each district, one adult from 400 random households in 10 clusters will be tested for antibodies. The test will look for the presence of IgG antibodies, or immunoglobulin G, which usually appear 10 to 14 days after infection. Meanwhile, Wuhan, where the outbreak originated in China, started “10 days of battle" on Wednesday to conduct nucleic acid tests on the city’s population of 11 million people after new cases emerged for the first time in weeks.

Tesla gets conditional approval to open

A Tesla Model S electric vehicle drives along a row of occupied superchargers at Tesla's primary vehicle factory (Photo: Reuters)

Tesla’s California car factory received a conditional approval from local Alameda county officials to restart production next week, a day after Tesla began shipping out new cars from the site despite the county prohibiting it from restarting production. The pandemic has shaken up the automobile industry. In India, Maruti has restarted assembly lines cautiously, joining global carmakers such as Volkswagen, Daimler and Fiat Chrysler. Toyota has said the pandemic’s effect on global car sales would take an 80% bite out of its profits, while Honda and GM refrained from making estimates for the year ahead. All this could affect the eight million people worldwide who work for vehicle manufacturers.

Twitter allows staff to work from home “forever"

Twitter will allow its employees to work from home “forever", CEO Jack Dorsey has said in an email to staff, as the coronavirus outbreak has changed work culture worldwide. Most companies have introduced work from home policies to prevent the spread of SARS-Cov-2. Google recently said that a majority of its employees will work from home until 2021. Twitter said it “strongly encouraged" working from home since 2 March and mandated employees to work from home starting 11 March. Those who want to return to the office will probably need to wait until at least September.

Toddler chef gets 450,000 followers

Many of us are experimenting in the kitchen now, and there’s inspiration to be had from a tiny chef who’s setting social media on fire. Kobe, a one-year old whose parents run his Instagram account, has earned himself over 450,000 followers in less than three months, all fans of his rather heavy-handed yet always-cheerful style of cooking. No tantrums or tears if he overdoes the salt.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran. Have something to share with us? Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb

