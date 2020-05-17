As the government extended the lockdown to 31 May and announced new guidelines on Sunday, a question that many seem to be asking is whether the restrictions have been effective. We’ve been at home for close to two months, yet India has been recording its highest ever daily rise in cases. The deaths are rising, not just of covid-19 patients but also of workers trying to find their way to their homes. At first, the chilling reports were of people dying while walking miles, now they are of people being run over or getting into accidents while on the road. The Centre has now decided on a database on the cross-country movement but that doesn’t seem anywhere near a real solution. For the rest of the news you need to know before you start your day, here’s Mint Lite.

In Brooklyn, New York, people try to maintain social distance as they enjoy the sun

Circles of distance and hope

ASHA workers in Karnataka hold pink umbrellas during a felicitation programme organized to pay tribute to those working to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in Bengaluru on Sunday. In the US, some states have opened up, and in Brooklyn, New York, people try to maintain social distance as they enjoy the sun on a warm afternoon.

Day 5 of FM’s announcements brings some relief to MSMEs

Fresh bankruptcy proceedings against defaulters will be suspended for a year so that companies are not dragged to tribunals while trying to get on their feet, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday while announcing the last of the provisions under the ₹20 lakh crore stimulus package. The minimum default for triggering bankruptcy proceedings against a company will be raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹1 crore. Further details will be known once an ordinance is passed. While pausing fresh bankruptcy proceedings could give companies breathing room, it could also deprive lenders the opportunity to restructure companies beyond redemption.

UP police stopped hundreds of daily wagers at the state border

UP stops workers without ‘valid pass’ at borders

A day after over 20 workers stranded by the lockdown were killed and many more injured when two trucks they were travelling home in collided in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district, UP police stopped hundreds of daily wagers at the state border. In Gazipur, police said workers needed to register (left), have ‘valid passes’ and travel only by bus or train. At the UP-MP border near Rewa, tired workers broke through barriers to get home. The police response follows chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s order to district officials to stop the workers and their families from entering the state on foot, cycles or trucks, and to arrange shelter and buses for their journey. The workers were taken to shelters, the state later said.

Brazil passes Italy and Spain in confirmed coronavirus cases

Brazil’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose past those of Spain and Italy, which was once the epicentre of the pandemic, making its outbreak the fourth largest in the world, according to official figures. Brazil registered 14,919 new confirmed cases in 24 hours, taking the total to more than 230,000, behind US, Russia and UK. Brazil has done just a fraction of the testing seen in those three countries. Madagascar has registered its first coronavirus death, a 57-year-

India downloads for Zoom app (2020)

Zoom downloads in India up 79X in three months

India’s internet usage has risen since the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak was imposed towards the end of March. A lot of the internet usage has been driven by work from home policies due to the lockdown. The need to enable employees to work from home (WFH) has increased sharply over the past several weeks, with video and web conferencing solutions such as Zoom seeing a surge in downloads (see chart). Zoom app downloads have risen from 300,000 in February 2020 to more than 23.7 million in April.

Odisha asks Centre to stop shramik trains during Amphan

Coastal districts of Odisha and parts of West Bengal are on high alert after the India Meteorological Department on Sunday said cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal is likely to ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ during next 12 hours. The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall over the next two days, and cross near Bangladesh. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has set “a target of zero casualty" for his administration, which is already tackling the coronavirus outbreak. The state has also urged the Centre to temporarily suspend the special shramik trains for migrants passing through coastal areas.

Three years in prison for being unmasked in Qatar

Qatar on Sunday began enforcing what’s being described as the world’s toughest penalties of up to three years in prison and fines up to $55,000 for failing to wear a mask in public. The tiny country is battling one of the world’s highest coronavirus infection rates—more than 32,000 people have tested positive for covid-19, that’s 1.1% of the 2.75 million population, though the death toll is just 15. Only San Marino and the Vatican had higher per capita infection rates, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said. Wearing a mask is mandatory in around 50 countries, including Chad (15 days in prison) and Morocco (three months jail and fines up to $130).

Former US president Barack Obama delivered two virtual commencement speeches over the weekend

Obama Criticizes US Virus Response

Former US president Barack Obama delivered two virtual commencement speeches over the weekend, mixing inspirational advice to graduates with pointed criticism of the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reported. “This pandemic has torn back the curtain on the idea that... the folks in charge know what they’re doing," he said. US has over 1.4 million cases and 88,000 deaths. Other celebrities who cheered students include musicians Dua Lipa, Cardi B and Alicia Keyes. Parents organized car rallies and other ways to mark the occasion even as graduation ceremonies were cancelled countrywide.

Summer could slow the virus, but then again it may not…

New research has bolstered the hypothesis that summer’s heat, humidity and sunshine could combine to inhibit though not halt the spread of the coronavirus. Experts, however, say that any benefit from summer conditions would be lost if people abandon social distancing and other precautions. A new working paper and database put together by researchers at Harvard Medical School, MIT and other institutions examines a host of weather conditions, from temperature and relative humidity to precipitation, at 3,739 locations worldwide to try to determine the “relative covid-19 risk due to weather." They found that average temperatures above 25 degrees Celsius are associated with a reduction in the virus’s transmission.

Belgian healthcare workers turn backs on PM

There’s a very powerful clip doing the rounds of social media of healthcare professionals in Belgium turning backs as their PM Sophie Wilmès arrives on an official visit at Saint Peter hospital in Brussels. They are upset with budget cuts and hiring of unqualified personnel during the crisis. Belgium has reported over 9,000 Covid-19 deaths, around 785 deaths per million of its population.

