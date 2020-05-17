Mint Lite | Lockdown extended to 31 May and other news to know

As the government extended the lockdown to 31 May and announced new guidelines on Sunday, a question that many seem to be asking is whether the restrictions have been effective. We’ve been at home for close to two months, yet India has been recording its highest ever daily rise in cases. The deaths are rising, not just of covid-19 patients but also of workers trying to find their way to their homes. At first, the chilling reports were of people dying while walking miles, now they are of people being run over or getting into accidents while on the road. The Centre has now decided on a database on the cross-country movement but that doesn’t seem anywhere near a real solution. For the rest of the news you need to know before you start your day, here’s Mint Lite.