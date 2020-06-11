British Airways will sell at least 10 works of art by Damien Hirst, Peter Doig and Bridget Riley from its extensive collection to raise millions of pounds to boost its cash reserves as it struggles through the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports. The airline has come under fire from UK politicians for plans to cut 12,000 jobs. But with planes grounded and no revenue, it says the job cuts are necessary because travel demand is set to shrink in coming years. Most of the art hung in executive lounges at airports and at least one work has been valued at more than $1.27 million. Airlines around the world are struggling as fleets have been grounded for months. A number of European airlines have got government bailouts, while LatAm, Virgin Australia and Avianca have filed for bankruptcy. In London’s Heathrow, airport authorities have started cutting frontline jobs as passenger numbers have not revived and about 500 management posts have been eliminated.