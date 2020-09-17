Mint Lite | Pandemic economics favours IPL and other stories that matter

If you’re burning over 5,000 calories a day, you can get really creative with what you eat. Take, for instance, the pro cyclists. Riding in the Tour de France, which ends on 20 September after three weeks of competition, is a great way to burn a massive amount of calories, but it also means that you have to up your ability to absorb as much energy as possible throughout the weeks of racing. What exactly do the pro cyclists consume then, both on and off the track? A range of carbs: from high-calorie cookies and nut butters to Snickers, gummy bears, even pasta and rice, reports Bicycling.com. Some cyclists even receive meatballs in the race feed bags that are handed out in the feed zone. Last year’s winner Egan Bernal has, meanwhile, withdrawn from the Tour de France, his Ineos team said on Wednesday, after the young Colombian fell out of contention and complained of back trouble.