Though the US continues to have the highest caseload, WHO says South America appears to be emerging as a new epicentre of the outbreak. The US, Brazil and Russia together have 44% of all cases worldwide. Infections are rising fastest in Brazil. Daily recoveries exceeded new cases in Russia for a third day. India, whose rate of growth of infections is second only to Brazil among countries with more than 1,000 deaths, has 3% of cases worldwide. For the rest of the news you need to know before you start your day, here’s Mint Lite.

Finally, SC steps up for migrants

View Full Image Over 97 lakh migrant workers have been sent home between 1 and 27 May, the Centre said, adding, 80% were from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

After weeks of debates about charging migrants train fare, the Supreme Court ordered the Centre to ensure free travel for workers returning home either on buses or trains. States will have to share the costs, it said. The court also set out detailed orders on provision of food and shelter. “There had been instances where one state sends migrants but at the border another State says we are not accepting the migrants. We need a policy on this," the bench told the Centre. Over 97 lakh migrant workers have been sent home between 1 and 27 May, the Centre said, adding, 80% were from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Railways has been running shramik trains from 1 May. Several migrants have died of starvation or dehydration on the trains in temperatures that have crossed 45 degrees Celsius. For the past two days, videos of a child trying wake his dead mother in a railway station and of workers grabbing food from vendors have been tugging at heartstrings on social media.

End of autonomy for Hong Kong?

View Full Image China’s parliament on Thursday approved a decision to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong

China’s parliament on Thursday approved a decision to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong. It will be enacted before September. This is likely to worsen US-China relations, already at a low over Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea, trade and the coronavirus pandemic. It has also sent jitters through Asian and European markets, which fear that curbs on Hong Kong’s freedom would jeopardize its role as a global financial hub. China says the legislation aims to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in the city. On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Hong Kong no longer qualified for special treatment under US law. More than 1,300 US companies have offices in the city, providing about 100,000 jobs. Global markets were largely higher on Thursday, despite the tension. Investors dismissed the unrest, which drove the Hang Seng down 0.8% late in the trading day.

70% of covid cases in 15 Indian cities

View Full Image The fatality rate has declined slightly to 2.9%

Early this week, India became the 9th country to have 150,000 coronavirus cases, and the 14th country to record more than 4,000 related deaths. However, the fatality rate has declined slightly to 2.9%. Almost 70% of these cases continue to be centred in 15 big cities (see chart), though the fear is that the virus will spread to rural India now that inter and intra state travel has re-started. In the past week, confirmed cases in Chennai and Pune rose to 14,254 and 6,445 respectively, the fastest increase among the top 15 cities by population. Lucknow, Kanpur and Bengaluru have relatively fewer cases compared to other cities at the moment. Among the top 15 cities, the case fatality rates are highest in Kolkata (8.4%), Ahmedabad (6.9%), and Surat (4.6%). The case fatality rates are lowest in Lucknow (0.6%), Chennai (0.8%), and Hyderabad (1.7%). For more, read Plain Facts.

France, US jobless claims rise

View Full Image The US labour department said Thursday that 2.1 million more people filed unemployment claims last week, taking the total unemployment figure since mid-March to over 40 million

The number of jobless claims in France rose to a record high in April despite the government pouring billions of euros into a furlough programme to keep people in work. Full-time unemployment rose 22.6% from March-end. The sectors most affected include retail, tourism, hotels, transport, logistics and construction. The US labour department said Thursday that 2.1 million more people filed unemployment claims last week, taking the total unemployment figure since mid-March to over 40 million. Worldwide, jobless rates are rising, reflecting the effect of covid-19 lockdowns on livelihoods and economies. These figures, however, do not show the fact that the careers of those who still have jobs are also on hold as salaries have been slashed. What’s more, existing employees are overworked in newly short-staffed companies, which could lead to a rise in mental health issues.

Lockdown diet: Boiled rice, salt

View Full Image Even potatoes are unaffordable. Entire families, including children are skipping meals; families out of the food security scheme are on the brink of starvation

In Banda district in the dry and arid Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh, 80% of families have at least one member who is a migrant worker, sending money home from a job in a city. In the past two months, this source of income has dried up as the country went into lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus, and many workers made a perilous journey to the relative safety of their homes. Now, hunger is their bigger worry. Most families eat little more than boiled rice and salt or wheat flatbread with chilly paste. Even potatoes are unaffordable. Entire families, including children are skipping meals; families out of the food security scheme are on the brink of starvation. In an agriculturally-impoverished region, their only hope is the paltry wages from the rural jobs scheme, but even those are hard to come by. For more, read the ground report in Long Story.

