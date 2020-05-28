After weeks of debates about charging migrants train fare, the Supreme Court ordered the Centre to ensure free travel for workers returning home either on buses or trains. States will have to share the costs, it said. The court also set out detailed orders on provision of food and shelter. “There had been instances where one state sends migrants but at the border another State says we are not accepting the migrants. We need a policy on this," the bench told the Centre. Over 97 lakh migrant workers have been sent home between 1 and 27 May, the Centre said, adding, 80% were from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Railways has been running shramik trains from 1 May. Several migrants have died of starvation or dehydration on the trains in temperatures that have crossed 45 degrees Celsius. For the past two days, videos of a child trying wake his dead mother in a railway station and of workers grabbing food from vendors have been tugging at heartstrings on social media.