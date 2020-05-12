Intro: An address to the nation tends to cause some anxiety but Tuesday’s speech from Prime Minister Narendra Modi—his fourth since he announced the lockdown on 24 March—was largely a lecture on self-reliance and resilience. We’ll have to wait for the details of the economic package of ₹20 lakh crore, and what Lockdown 4 holds in store. Covid-19 cases in India have crossed 70,000, even as the country, like many others, slowly opens up. In Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began and which emerged from over two months in lockdown, city authorities have decided to test all 11 million residents after six new cases were confirmed this week. For the rest of the news you need to know in five minutes before you start your day, here’s Mint Lite

Queues stretched from New Delhi station as passengers waited to go through checks and board trains

Journey home begins – with two pics

Over 45,000 people booked train tickets worth ₹16 crore for the next seven days after Railways began services on Tuesday. Queues stretched from New Delhi station as passengers waited to go through checks and board trains. Railways has made installing the Aarogya Setu app mandatory before travel. In Muscat, people waited to board flights to India; 6,037 Indians have been flown back to India in five days beginning 7 May. From 16 to 22 May, 149 flights will bring back Indians from 31 countries.

How can app be mandatory for workers: Kerala HC asks Centre

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre how it plans to insist on the condition that employers make employees download the Aarogya Setu coronavirus contact tracing app. “There are valid concerns about the mandatory condition on employers. Many workers have no smartphones. How do you propose to implement this?" the bench asked, while directing the Centre to file a statement by 18 May. The judge was responding to a plea from a business owner. In another plea, the court asked the Centre whether it could guarantee that information collected by the app would not be misused and asked it to file a statement before the next hearing on 19 May.

Toyota is grappling with the impact of the novel coronavirus which has sapped global demand for vehicles

Toyota sees 80% profit drop, Maruti restarts Manesar plant – with pic

Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it expects profit to drop by 80% to its lowest in nine years. Japan’s biggest automaker is grappling with the impact of the novel coronavirus which has sapped global demand for vehicles. Toyota, one of the world’s most profitable automakers, expects to take a $13.95 billion hit from a fall in global vehicle sales this year yet it expects to make an operating profit of $4.6 billion in the year to March. In India, Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker, reopened its Manesar plant on Tuesday, after a 50-day shutdown since 22 March. About 75% of the employees will work on a single shift.

Maharashtra to release 50% prisoners

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to release almost 50% of the 35,000 prisoners in various jails in the state on temporary parole in an attempt to avoid spreading the coronavirus among inmates. Arthur Road jail in Byculla in Mumbai alone has recorded at least 184 confirmed cases, including jail officers. Eight prisons in Maharashtra have been locked down. Worldwide, prisons are overcrowded and inmates share toilets, dining halls and other spaces, making social distancing impossible to enforce. A number of countries have released prisoners to prevent an outbreak, and WHO has urged governments to reduce prison populations during the pandemic.

Source: Carbon brief

India’s CO2 emissions fall for first time in four decades

India’s carbondioxide emissions fell for the first time in four decades (see chart) as the economic slowdown limited fossil fuel use. Emissions dropped 1.4% in the year ended March 2020 compared to the previous year, Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said on Tuesday. CO2 releases plunged 15% in March and 30% in April from a year earlier, as a lockdown to halt coronavirus further eroded fuel demand.

Paris bans drinking by the Seine, Mumbai to deliver alcohol at home

Parisians have been banned from drinking alcohol on the banks of the Saint-Martin canal and the Seine river after police were forced to disperse crowds just hours after an eight-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus was eased. Paris police issued a ban, reminding people that the success of the controlling the virus rested on “the principle of each citizen’s individual responsibility". Closer home, Maharashtra became the newest state to allow home delivery of alcohol, joining Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Excise duty on liquor is the second or third largest source of revenue for most states.

Brazil launches military op to protect rainforest

Brazil has deployed thousands of soldiers to protect the Amazon rainforest, taking precautions to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus, as the government mounts an early response to surging deforestation ahead of the high season for forest fires. Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon surged 55% in the first four months of the year compared with the same period of 2019, according to new government data. Destruction hit an 11-year high last year, spurring outcry that Brazil was not doing enough to protect the world’s largest rainforest. President Jair Bolsonaro authorized the deployment, sending in troops three months earlier than in 2019, when Amazon fires grabbed global headlines.

Authorities have set up about 10 'rice ATMs' across the capital of Jakarta to distribute about 1.5 tonnes of rice a day to ensure that those in need do not go hungry

Indonesia’s rice ATMs provide staples amid crunch – with pic

The global pandemic has left millions of Indonesians struggling to make ends meet. Authorities have set up about 10 “rice ATMs" across the capital of Jakarta to distribute about 1.5 tonnes of rice a day to ensure that those in need do not go hungry. Stacked with kilos of rice and operated by magnetic cards, the tall automated teller machines look much like normal cashpoints, only that they pump out grain instead of banknotes. Millions have lost to jobs due to the shutdown of Southeast Asia’s largest economy. More than 14,000 Indonesians have contracted the coronavirus, with 991 dead.

Homophobia threatens to hamper South Korea’s virus campaign

As South Korea grapples with a new spike in coronavirus infections thought to be linked to nightspots in Seoul, including several popular with gay men, it’s also seeing rising homophobia that’s making it difficult for sexual minorities to come forward for tests. The first confirmed patient in the new cluster was a 29-year-old man who visited five nightclubs and bars in Seoul’s Itaewon entertainment district in a single night before testing positive for the virus last Wednesday, AP reports. Further investigation has found more than 100 infections that appear linked to the nightspots. Alarmed by the spike, authorities ordered the temporary closing of all nightlife establishments, and delayed opening of schools by a week.

Author Haruki Murakami to host ‘Stay Home’ radio special

Haruki Murakami, one of Japan’s most acclaimed novelists, will host a nearly two-hour radio special on 22 May. Japan is under a state of emergency till 31 May due to the pandemic but some regions may lift restrictions this week if infections are under control. Murakami, 71, who ran a jazz club as a university student, will play his favourite songs and take listener comments.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran. Have something to share with us?

Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb

Share Via