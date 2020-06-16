Mint Lite | Stranded crew return home, auto dealers in trouble, other news

China has taken scales of the pangolin, the world’s most trafficked animal, off its 2020 list of approved traditional medicines. Pangolin scales, made of keratin, were integral to traditional Chinese medicine, fuelling poaching of the nocturnal mammal found in Asia and Africa. The meat is considered a luxury in China and Vietnam. India is home to two pangolin species, and about 6,000 were poached from 2009 to 2017, despite being listed in Schedule I of Wildlife (Protection) Act, and as endangered on IUCN Red List. China has now listed pangolins as Class 1, on par with pandas, which prohibits most domestic trade and use of the animals. China’s decisions follow speculation that pangolins sold in Wuhan were the source of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak. Most evidence suggests the virus came from bats, but it’s not yet confirmed if an intermediary species like pangolin transmitted it to humans. The ban on pangolin use may help India protect its population.