Probably not, going by China’s experience of easing social distancing restrictions. Residents are cautiously stepping out in Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicentre of China’s covid-19 outbreak. But more than 20,000 visitors flooded Huangshan (Yellow Mountain), a Unesco World Heritage Site in eastern China’s Anhui province, when it opened this week after months of closure, forcing it to shut down again.

Kerala, Meghalaya contemplate easing restrictions

Kerala, which recorded the country’s first covid-19 case, is drawing up a list of steps for a slow return to normalcy after the lockdown ends on 14 April. A 17-member task force, which included everyone from the chief minister and doctors to film directors, has decided to continue restrictions on commercial and social activities in the seven districts that are hotspots. Meghalaya, which has not reported any case so far, has decided on partial lifting of the lockdown. Government offices will start functioning from 15 April, private vehicles will be allowed and agricultural activity will be resumed.

Markets surge nearly 9%, begins single-day gain

Indian stock markets recovered nearly 9% on Tuesday, the biggest single-day gain since May 2009. In absolute terms, it is biggest single-day gain ever. Investors were optimistic that the coronavirus outbreak will soon be contained in India after Spain and Italy, two of the worst affected countries, reported a steady drop in covid-19-related cases and deaths. A rally in the global markets supported buying in India. Over 1.3 million confirmed cases of covid-19 have been reported across the world, of which over 200,000 have recovered and more than 75,000 have died.

Facebook to share data with covid-19 researchers

At Harvard University, researchers are using the data to measure whether social-distancing measures are helping to decrease spread of the virus (Reuters)

Facebook has decided to provide anonymized, aggregated user location data to more researchers and non-profits trying to study the outbreak of coronavirus. It is adding new data points for researchers fighting covid-19, including information about whether people are staying at home, and “the probability that people in one area will come in contact with people in another", the company said. At Harvard University, researchers are using the data to measure whether social-distancing measures are helping to decrease spread of the virus.

World’s top 100 billionaires lost $408 billion in 2 months

Ambani’s global ranking is now down eight places to 17, while Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar and Uday Kotak have dropped out of the Hurun 100 list

In just two months, the pandemic wiped out $408 billion from the world’s top 100 billionaires, with LVMH chief Bernard Arnault suffering the biggest loss of $30 billion, followed by Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani, losing 28%, said a Hurun report. Ambani’s global ranking is now down eight places to 17, while Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar and Uday Kotak have dropped out of the Hurun 100 list.

50,000 colleges asked to start mental health helplines

Fearing that 36 million students in 50,000 colleges and universities may face mental health challenges, the University Grants Commission has asked the institutions to start mental health counselling and individual or cluster helplines. Students can discuss any concerns related to covid-19, course work and their future. It has told institutions to communicate with students through telephone calls, email and social media. In the three years to 2018, 30,000 students died by suicide, raising concerns among university officials regarding their reaction to the disruption due to the pandemic.

Delhi airport remains busy despite lockdown

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) may be under lockdown but it’s been busy. With flights cancelled, enquiries on social media have risen. IGIA engaged with passengers the most among all global airports in March, says social media analytics tool Konnect Insights, followed by Singapore’s Changi. Delhi airport’s social media handles put out 350,000 social media posts and replies, compared to Changi’s 84,000. Meanwhile, about 500 employees are still inside the airport, cleaning, sanitizing and handling 50 evacuation flights in the last 14 days.

World’s largest fuel run begins

Undeterred by coronavirus, Indian Oil Corp. has started what it calls “the world’s largest supply mission" to transport 120,000 kilolitres of fuel and 3,300 tonnes of LPG across Himalayan passes into Ladakh. Over the next four months, over 1,000 tankers will make 10-12 trips each to Kargil and Leh from company terminals at Jammu, Jalandhar and Sangrur. The fuel runs are done for Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba in Himachal Pradesh. The stockpile created during the four summer months will keep high-altitude areas going during eight winter months when roads and passes freeze.

Kerala court steps in for three cats to get their biscuits

They were called upon “to the respond to the desperate purrs of three felines", and the Kerala high court rose to the occasion. A man who’d been denied a vehicle pass moved the court, saying his cats needed special biscuits and would starve as he was housebound. In a four-page order, the judge summed up the legal position on animal rights and directed the police to grant Prakash a vehicle pass so that he can buy the biscuits for his cats, and avoid a “cat-astrophe in the petitioner’s home". Now that’s a judge who’s keeping himself busy during the lockdown.

What we're watching in lockdown

It's a bit of fun and a film with a message from an industry that rarely thinks beyond itself. Film stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Shiva Rajkumar, start a search for Bachchan’s sunglasses, and make a pitch for social distancing and help for daily wagers.

