At a bus stop in Chennai, graffiti painted on the ground to create awareness about precautions to follow during the coronavirus outbreak gave people something to think about. In northern England, graffiti depicting the badge of fictional superhero Superman, the logo of the UK’s National Health Service and a nurse have become a point for photographs and selfies.

Globally, police have reported a drop in crime as people stay indoors under the lockdown. In Delhi, crime fell 42%—police recorded 1,990 cases from March 15 to 31, down from 3,416 during the same time last year. In Los Angeles, crime fell 30% after March 15; in New York, major crime decreased 12% in March. Social workers, however, worry about unreported domestic violence, and unrest if restrictions continue. In Surat, migrant workers who wanted to go home threw stones. In Delhi, shelter homes were set on fire on Saturday after arguments broke out over food distribution.

A total of 22,073 healthcare workers in 52 countries have been affected by the coronavirus, says the ) latest daily situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO). There is no systematic reporting of infections among healthcare workers to WHO, and “therefore this number probably under-represents the true number of covid-19 healthcare worker infections globally", it said. In the UK, NHS staff at the front line of the pandemic could develop anxiety, burnout or post-traumatic stress disorder, the British Psychological Society said, and suggested that psychological first aid be provided.

China is tightening border control after the number of coronavirus cases brought in by travellers in one day touched a record high. New confirmed cases in China reached 99 on 11 April, up from 46 the previous day, with all but two involving travellers from abroad. In Shanghai, 51 Chinese nationals flying in on the same flight from Russia tested positive. In the north-eastern Heilongjiang province, which reported 21 new cases, all travellers from Russia, the local government said its Suifenhe border with Russia will remain closed after 13 April, when it was due to reopen.

Countries accounting for more than half of the global GDP are in lockdown. The International Labour Organization estimates that the hardest-hit industries, which now face a severe decline in output and risk of layoffs, employ about 1.25 billion workers—that’s about 38% of the global workforce. Key sectors at risk include retail trade, realty, hospitality and manufacturing.

Forest fires have been burning near the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster since early April. Nasa satellites have been tracking smoke plumes from the wildfires, which stretch across 250 acres, in the Ukraine. About 400 firefighters, 100 fire engines and several helicopters have been deployed in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. The 2,600sq km exclusion zone surrounds the defunct nuclear power plant to restrict access to areas contaminated with radiation from the 1986 disaster. Radiation readings near the wildfires have been elevated, with the wind blowing toward Russia and Belarus.

British Motor racing legend Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90 following a long illness. Moss won 16 of the 66 F1 races he competed in from 1951 to 1961, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, though he did not win the World Championship. Moss retired from top-level motorsport in 1962 after a crash at Goodwood left him in a coma for a month and partially paralysed for six months. He continued to race in historic cars and legends events until the age of 81, and retired from public life in January 2018 because of health problems.

Olympic gold medallist Jan Frodeno completed a full Ironman triathlon in his home to raise more than $200,000 for charity. The German, currently in coronavirus lockdown in Girona, Spain, swam 3.86 km in his counter-current pool, cycled 180 km on his roller trainer and ran a full 42.2km marathon on his treadmill in a time of eight hours, 33 minutes and 39 seconds. Frodeno was raising money for healthcare institutions in Girona and Laureus Sport for Good. Frodeno, who won Olympic triathlon gold in 2008, had the entire event streamed live.

A month after Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson said they’d tested positive for coronavirus, the actor returned to the screen. He hosted popular American comedy show Saturday Night Live, which had stopped production for a month. For the first time, the show wasn’t live, and the cast appeared from their homes. “Now, this Saturday Night Live is going to be different," Hanks joked. “For one thing… there’s no such thing as Saturdays anymore." The line-up included Alec Balwin playing US President Donald Trump, and Chris Martin performing a cover of Shelter from the Storm.

If you need a change of pace from Tiger King, we suggest more fascinatingly quirky characters from Shakespeare. London’s Globe Theatre is streaming six of its plays for free every two weeks on YouTube. Hamlet is on now until 19 April, after which Romeo and Juliet will be available for two weeks, then A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Two Noble Kinsmen, The Winter’s Tale and The Merry Wives of Windsor.

