Covid-19 testing to be free for poor as SC amends order

The Supreme Court on Monday modified its order of 8 April directing all covid-19 tests to be done for free in private labs. Now, tests will be free only for those eligible under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, and other categories of economically weaker sections of society that the Centre notifies for covid-19 testing. Private labs can charge a fee as fixed by the Indian Council for Medical Research. The Centre has been directed to issue guidelines within a week relating to other categories of economically weaker sections of society who can be eligible for free testing.

For Indians stranded abroad, court tries to step in

Indian students, professionals and workers are spread across the world, and the coronavirus pandemic has left many of them stranded. In separate petitions on Monday, the Supreme Court heard the concerns of different groups. It said Indian students stranded in the UK cannot be brought back right now. With regard to Indians stranded in Gulf nations with paperwork that may have expired, the court asked the Centre to consider the suggestions made by petitioners. It also sought the response of the Centre within a week on a plea seeking repatriation of Indians stranded in the US.

Nagaland reports first case, TN extends lockdown

Nagaland has reported its first positive coronavirus case. A resident of Kohima, who travelled from Kolkata on 24 March, tested positive at the Guwahati Medical College in Assam. The Nagaland government has sealed various locations in Kohima. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, has announced extension of lockdown till 30 April, becoming the seventh state to do so after Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and West Bengal. The Tamil Nadu government said the restrictions for residents, stores and offices would remain the same."

Two in five parents don’t have computers for children

Schools have been closed for weeks, but following a home ministry order, CBSE has decided to keep to its original schedule and start classes virtually. But not all parents have the means to get children online. Over 40% of parents in 203 districts said they do not have the necessary equipment for their children take online classes, community social media platform Local Circles found.

Liquor shops open in Meghalaya, Assam

Liquor shops in Assam and Meghalaya opened on Monday, and will work for seven hours a day amid the nationwide lockdown. Meghalaya has not reported any covid-19 cases so far, while Assam has about 29 cases. For many state governments, liquor sales is a huge source of revenue, and the shutdown is stretching budgets as states provide shelter and food to thousands who are suddenly out of work. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has said that prisoners held at detention centres in Assam for more than two years could be released on a personal bond and surety, to avoid overcrowding of prisons.

Japan to pay billions to its firms to move out of China

As part of its economic stimulus package, Japan has earmarked ¥243.5 billion (about ₹$2.2 billion) to help manufacturers shift production out of China, as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts supply chains between the major trading partners. The budget includes ¥220 billion for companies shifting production back to Japan and the rest for those seeking to move production to other countries. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, meanwhile, declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures last week. Over than 7,000 people have tested positive and 102 have died in Japan.

Now, Burning Man cancelled

Organizers of Burning Man, the annual arts event that draws people from across the world to the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, US, have decided to cancel the event, which was to have been held from 30 August to 7 September. “Given the painful reality of Covid-19, we believe this is the right thing to do," organizers said on their website, The Burning Man Journal. They, however, plan to create an online version of Black Rock City. “We’re not sure how it’s going to come out. It will likely be messy and awkward with mistakes. It will also likely be engaging, connective, and fun."

Cops on anti-coronavirus duty get creative

Across India, police forces have been trying a blend of threats, humour, music and punishment to keep people indoors. Some cops sing, others make them do sit-ups for breaking lockdown rules. Uttarakhand Police got a little more creative. They made 10 foreigners, who were taking a dip in the Ganga at Rishikesh, do an old-school imposition. They handed out paper and made them write “I didn’t follow lockdown. I am sorry" 500 times. In Jaipur, police have warned on social media that lockdown violators will be put in a room and made to listen to the song Masakali 2.0 on loop.

A solo performance for empty streets

If you've got half an hour, watch Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli’s solo performance in Milan’s Duomo cathedral. The Music For Hope performance, now online, opens and ends with scenes of deserted city streets across the world. Accompanied by just an organist, Bocelli performs Panis Angelicus, Ave Maria,Sancta Maria and Domine Deus, and ends with Amazing Grace.

