Mint Lite: Top 10 news and views around the world

A district magistrate’s court in Rohtak, Haryana, opened on 13 April just to marry a local, Niranjan Kashyap, and his Mexican partner, Dana Joheri Oliveros Cruise, under the Special Marriage Act.

Centre picks out 170 coronavirus hotspots

The health ministry has classified districts into three categories—hotspots, non-hotspots and green zones. Districts with a high rate of growth of positive coronavirus cases are hotspots, areas with limited cases are non-hotspots, and green zones are those that have not reported any cases. While 170 districts have been classified as hotspots, 207 districts have been declared as non-hotspots. Door-to-door surveys are being conducted in hotspots, and restrictions will gradually be eased in districts that have been identified as green zones.

Six Indian-Americans to help trump revive economy

Six Indian-Americans, including Google’s Sundar Pichai and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, are part of US President Donald Trump’s industry groups to advise the government on economic revival. More than 16 million people have lost their jobs during the ongoing covid-19 crisis. Trump has constituted 18 groups with over 200 leaders. Pichai and Nadella are on the tech panel, alongside IBM’s Arvind Krishna, Micron’s Sanjay Mehrotra and Apple’s Tim Cook, among others. Pernod Ricard’s Ann Mukherjee is on the manufacturing panel; Mastercard’s Ajay Banga on the financial services group.

Masks compulsory, distancing rules for offices released

The Union home ministry has said masks are compulsory in public, even in the workplace, while issuing revised guidelines on the nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till 3 May. It said workplaces must arrange for temperature screening and provide hand sanitizers. Lunch breaks are to be staggered to ensure social distancing, and there should be a gap of an hour between shifts. People over 65 years of age, those with conditions like hypertension and asthma, and parents of children under the age of five should be encouraged to work from home.

Railways freight traffic rises during lockdown

Most freight takes the road in India, but with a nationwide lockdown in place, Railways has stepped in to transport essentials. The number of freight wagons on the tracks rose to 790,000 between 23 March and 14 April, compared to 490,000 wagons the same period last year. Over 20,400 tonnes of consignments were loaded during lockdown, earning the railways ₹75.4 million.

U.S. withholds funding TO WHO over pandemic handling

US president Donald Trump has decided to withhold payments to the World Health Organization (WHO) for 60 to 90 days. He accused the UN body of “severely mismanaging and covering up" the covid-19 threat, even though it declared a public health emergency on 30 January. UN secretary general António Guterres and other world leaders criticized the decision that could jeopardize hundreds of thousands of lives during a global health crisis. The US contributed more than $400 million to the WHO last year, making it by far the biggest donor.

Covid-19 drags India’s exports down by 34.6% in March

India’s exports slumped 34.6% in March while imports declined 28.7% as countries have sealed borders to counter the covid-19 outbreak. The World Trade Organization (WTO) has projected global merchandise trade to plummet by between 13% and 32% in 2020 due to the pandemic. WTO economists believe the decline is likely to exceed the trade slump brought on by the global financial crisis of 2008. In February, Indian merchandise exports had picked up by 2.9% after contracting for six consecutive months.

Kerala cancels Thrissur pooram

Kerala’s famous Thrissur Pooram has been cancelled for the first time in living memory. The decision came on Wednesday, a day when the state reported just one new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. The temple festival, known for its lines of grand caparisoned elephants, was to be held on 3 May. The state has cancelled it in view of the covid-19 pandemic. Only the main rituals will be held in different temples, following the lockdown rules of not more than five persons being present. During the war with China in 1962, it was scaled down and held with just one elephant.

Arogya Setu crosses 50 million downloads

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to download government’s contact-tracing app for coronavirus, Arogya Setu, PTI reported that it became the world’s fastest app to cross 50 million downloads in 13 days. The app aims to provide users’ information on their likelihood of being exposed to the infection by analysing their proximity to covid-19 positive persons. Users have to submit geo-data and the app uses Bluetooth to connect to other registered users. Rights groups have raised concerns about compliance with global privacy standards, claiming it collects too much data.

Where classical dance, music meet

Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has started uploading the best of its past performances on its YouTube page. There’s a new video every day—ranging from a 20-minute dance performance by Aditi Mangaldas to a concert by legendary classical singer Girija Devi—giving you many options for a quick watch-break during work.



