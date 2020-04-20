For the first time in decades, a family of bald eagles has been photographed nesting a saguaro cactus, a giant tree-like cactus native to the US, in Arizona. The last recorded sighing was in 1937, according to the Arizona Department of Game and Fish. Wild boars wandered onto the streets of Haifa in Israel as the coronavirus-related lockdown keeps people at home.

Maharashtra to open some industries from today

In its daily briefing, the health ministry said restrictions on economic activities will be eased selectively in non-hotspots after 20 April, but rules may be tightened in containment zones. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has decided to allow certain industries to resume operations in non-hotspot areas with precautions. Maharashtra has recorded rover 3,600 confirmed covid-19 cases and 211 deaths, making it the worst-hit Indian state. Meanwhile, Karnataka has capped the price of covid-19 tests at ₹2,250 in approved private labs, the first state to do; testing is free in government labs.

Afghan president self-isolates, Nigerian chief of staff dies

At least 40 members of the staff of Afghanistan’s presidential palace in Kabul have tested positive for covid-19. President Ashraf Ghani, 70, has isolated himself. Most of those who tested positive work in the administrative wing, national security council and chief of staff’s office, The New York Times reported. About 1,000 cases have been recorded in the country and about 30 related deaths. In Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff Abba Kyari died from complications arising from covid-19. He travelled to Germany in March with a delegation and tested positive on his return.

Wuhan classified as covid-19 low-risk area

Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak originated, has been classified as a low-risk area as the city has not reported new cases for the past 14 days, Chinese health authorities said. The announcement came days after the country revised the city’s death toll upwards by 50%. The lockdown in Wuhan, a city of about 11 million people, was lifted just 12 days ago. People were indoors under strict restrictions since 23 January. The overall confirmed cases in China have crossed 82,000, including 1,041 patients who are still being treated, and 4,632 people who died of the disease.

Health, work, boredom drive downloads this month

It’s health, work and boredom that’s driving Indians’ app downloads this month. The government’s covid-19 contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, may have racked up the most downloads in the past two weeks (5.5 million), but game and video apps have taken the next four places with a total of over 12million downloads as Indians work from home as well as fight off boredom.

India toughens rules on investments from neighbours

The Centre has brought China under the ambit of regulations that would prevent takeovers and acquisitions of Indian firms amid the covid-19 pandemic, an official said. Any Chinese investments will now require government approval. The move follows concerns that China could take over Indian companies at a time when their valuation has been hit because of the economic crisis triggered by covid-19. The revision of foreign direct investment policy to prevent opportunistic takeovers also follows China’s central bank buying a 1.01% stake in HDFC in the first quarter of 2020.

Mali election on despite pandemic, conflict, abduction

The second round of polling for Mali’s 147-seat National Assembly went ahead on Sunday despite the coronavirus outbreak, a potential armed conflict, and an opposition leader being abducted. The first round was held on 29 March, and about 35% of the 7.8 million voters turned out. Mali has recorded about 200 confirmed cases and 13 deaths related to coronavirus. UK, Serbia, North Macedonia and Ethiopia are among the countries that have postponed elections due to the pandemic, while Poland is yet to make a decision about its polls in May. Last week, South Korea went ahead with polls.

Ten years on, BP oil spill continues to affect wildlife

Many marine species, including bottlenose dolphin, deep-sea coral and spotted sea trout, are still struggling to survive 10 years after an explosion at BP’s Deepwater Horizon oil rig released over 130 million gallons of crude oil into the Gulf of Mexico on 20 April, 2010, National Geographic reports. It was one of the worst environmental disasters in history, and oil gushed into the bio diverse waters for 87 days. Millions of fish, marine mammals, sea turtles and birds died. Scientists have also observed higher rates of reproductive failure, lung and heart disease, and death in bottle nose dolphins.

New York’s death rate drops for first time in two weeks

For the first time in two weeks, deaths related to coronavirus in New York state in the US dropped below 550, though the number of daily new cases being reported from hospitals is still about 2,000. Meanwhile, state governor Andrew Cuomo approved issue of marriage licences online and legalized weddings via video. In India too, couples across the country are choosing to tie the knot via video conference calls, with priests, performers and guests joining via a web link, rather than wait till the lockdown is lifted and normal life resumes.

Jam Band and other stuck-at-home science experiments

The California Science Center livestreams a new science experiment every Tuesday on its website, which can be done with things you’d find around the house. You can make your own musical instruments and learn the basics of acoustics at Jam Band, understand culinary science with Pancake Lab, figure out what droppings tell us about species with Bird Poop Spatter Art, and more.

